AJA Newsbites – August 25, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Son Heung-min has finally opened his scoring account in the United States. On August 24, at Toyota Stadium in Texas, he netted a stunning free kick in the 6th minute against FC Dallas, marking his first MLS goal for LAFC.

The curling right-footed strike soared into the top corner, leaving the goalkeeper rooted to the spot. Teammates praised it as “a goal worthy of the Louvre Museum.” After making his debut on August 10 and recording his first assist on the 17th, Son found the net in just his third appearance, further fueling the “Sonny Syndrome.” MLS hailed the strike as “world-class.” The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

Pakistan and Bangladesh have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties for the mutual benefit of their peoples, recognizing the importance of regular diplomatic and sectoral engagements, the Bangladeshi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday.

This development took place during a meeting between Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar, and Bangladesh’s Foreign Affairs Adviser, Touhid Hossain, in Dhaka. Dar was on an official two-day visit to Bangladesh from August 23 to 24, at the invitation of his Bangladeshi counterpart.

During the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Dar announced the upcoming launch of the Pakistan-Bangladesh Knowledge Corridor, an initiative under which 500 scholarships will be offered to Bangladeshi students for higher education in Pakistan over the next five years.

A spokesperson for Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the meeting was held in a spirit of warmth and goodwill, reflecting the brotherly relations between the two nations and their shared aspiration to deepen cooperation and engagement.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

The Iranian national team at the International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) has once again brought immense pride to the nation by earning the title of the world’s most golden team for the second consecutive year, outshining competitors from 64 countries.

This remarkable achievement is a testament to the students’ relentless dedication, the unwavering support of their families, the tireless efforts of their coaches, and the unity within Iran’s scientific community.

The exceptional team members—Ali Naderi, Hossein Masoumi, Hirbod Foodazi, Arshia Mirshamsi Kakhaki, and Hossein Soltani—have demonstrated outstanding talent and commitment.

The IOAA stands as one of the most prestigious international science competitions for high school students, and Iran’s back-to-back victories underscore both the nation’s scientific prowess and the spirit of collaboration that fueled this success.

ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text and always include the source link. Unauthorized editing or sharing without proper attribution may result in legal consequences.