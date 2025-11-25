AJA Newsbites – November 25, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

A new national survey has revealed that 80% of Korean writers earn less than 20 million KRW per year—less than half of Korea’s average per-capita annual income of about 45 million KRW. Many writers make as little as 2–5 million KRW annually, making it nearly impossible to pursue writing as a full-time career. Among the 205 respondents, only 22.4% said they could live solely on their writing.

Labor protections were also weak: 34% frequently had no written contracts, 46% had never negotiated contract terms, and 43% had experienced delayed or unpaid manuscript fees. More than half reported musculoskeletal disorders, overwork-related illnesses, or burnout. The Writers’ Union Preparatory Committee called for fair compensation standards, mandatory use of standard contracts, and social protections such as employment insurance and industrial-accident insurance.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Chairman of the Volunteer Fire Force (VFF) Sungai Petani, Leong Beng Tat, said that eight VFF units involved in the aid mission to help Malaysians return home from Thailand were forced to stop in Danok after the main road from Hatyai to Sadao was hit by flooding.

Beng Tat said six roads from Hatyai to the Malaysia–Thailand border were reported to be inundated with more than one meter of water, making it impossible for heavy vehicles such as lorries to pass through the affected areas.

“Earlier, we were informed that not only one road was affected, but five others had also been submerged,” he said when contacted by the media on Monday, adding that the mission also included VFF teams from Perak, Selangor, and Kedah. They had to stop in Danok to obtain the latest official information about the situation.

According to Beng Tat, many lorries were stranded due to the unpredictable weather and continuous rain. He added that the situation was difficult to assess, as the water level had decreased slightly earlier but has now risen again. “The journey by boat from Sadao to Hatyai would take three to four hours, but the long distance and unstable conditions make this alternative mode of transport unsuitable at the moment,” Beng Tat said.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Up to 70% of goods available in current markets are Cambodian products, while some are imported from Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, and other countries in the region. This shift follows the Kingdom’s reduction of imports from Thailand since mid-July this year, according to a senior official from the Ministry of Commerce.

Penn Sovicheat, Secretary of State and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, said that when Thailand gave up the opportunity to trade with Cambodia, it ultimately benefited Cambodia: local enterprises grew, and other countries in the region also gained. Following the border dispute between Cambodia and Thailand—and the subsequent boycott of Thai goods by Cambodian consumers—the production of goods by local enterprises doubled, Sovicheat told reporters last Friday.

He added that oil and gas have been imported from Vietnam and Singapore since imports from Thailand were suspended. Food and other consumer goods have been sourced from regional countries such as Malaysia and Indonesia. The Malaysian Embassy also reported that its exports to Cambodia have tripled compared to previous levels.

He stated that, when looking at essential items and the availability of new products on the market, it is clear that Cambodia’s domestic production has significantly increased—from small enterprises to large companies—offering quality goods with improved packaging.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s remarks suggesting that Sindh — a province of Pakistan since 1947 — could “return to India,” calling the comments “delusional, revisionist, and a threat to regional stability.”

Indian media earlier quoted Singh as saying: “Today, the land of Sindh may not be a part of India, but civilisationally, Sindh will always be a part of India. And as far as land is concerned, borders can change. Who knows — tomorrow Sindh may return to India again.”

According to Indian outlets, Singh also claimed that Sindhi Hindus of his generation had never fully accepted the province’s accession to Pakistan. In a statement, the Foreign Office said Singh’s assertions reflected an “expansionist Hindutva mindset” that violated international law, challenged internationally recognised borders, and undermined the sovereignty of states.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Many people have still not been able to cope with the shock of the earthquake that struck Bangladesh on November 21. Experts say public awareness of earthquake preparedness is very low, and as a result, even this moderate tremor has dealt a significant blow to people’s mental health. This tendency is particularly pronounced among women and children.

According to the Health Department, 680 people injured in the earthquake had received treatment in hospitals as of 8 p.m. on Saturday. However, public anxiety far outweighs the physical injuries. Many people have been unable to return to normal life after four additional tremors occurred within 31 hours of the initial quake.

Many residents of the capital said they have not been able to sleep properly at night since the earthquake. They are unable to focus on work, and some families are considering leaving Dhaka for their village homes out of fear. According to psychiatrists, the earthquake has triggered symptoms such as excessive fear, panic attacks, and sleep disturbances. At least 11 people were killed and more than 500 injured when the 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck Bangladesh on November 21.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Preparations have begun in Kazakhstan’s Mangystau region for a new film featuring legendary actor Jackie Chan. The team behind Armour of God 4: Ultimatum has arrived in the city of Aktau and is exploring the region’s distinctive urban and natural landscapes. The crew has already met with the regional governor to discuss logistics.

The franchise began in 1986, followed by sequels in 1991 and 2012 — all directed by Jackie Chan himself. If the new project receives approval, Kazakhstan’s Mangystau region could become part of global cinema history, making its first appearance in a major international action film starring Chan.

The region is no stranger to acclaim: Azerbaijani singer and entrepreneur Emin once described Mangystau’s scenery as “fairy-tale-like,” while the Bashkir group Ay Yola from Russia filmed a music video in the stunning Bozzhyra valley.

ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text and always include the source link. Unauthorized editing or sharing without proper attribution may result in legal consequences.