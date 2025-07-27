AJA Newsbites – July 27, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

The Sri Lankan worker who was tied to a forklift and abused at a brick factory in Naju, Korea, may soon find new employment. Governor Kim Yung-rok announced that a company with good working conditions has expressed interest. The worker, currently facing deportation, must find a job within 3 months to retain his visa. Meanwhile, a Korean man in his 50s has been charged with unlawful confinement and assault. As public concern grows, attention now turns to whether the victim can rebuild his life and regain dignity in a safer workplace.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

At the July 26 “Step Down Anwar” rally in Kuala Lumpur, which drew 18,000 people, Malaysian police began reviewing speeches for 3R elements—race, religion, and royalty. Authorities stated peaceful assembly is a right, but legal limits apply. While no official complaints were filed, the police are investigating possible incitement. Protesters gathered from 10:30 AM and marched to Dataran Merdeka by 2:00 PM, where political and NGO leaders delivered speeches. Around 3,000 officers ensured order. The regulation of 3R is already an ongoing process, and many people have been fined for 3R offences. The government plans to enforce it more strictly going forward.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Tensions flare as Cambodian voices condemn Thailand’s accusations of invasion. “With 80 million people, Thailand insults Cambodia at every turn and exploits us economically,” one Cambodian journalist said. Despite historical losses of territory to Thailand during colonial times, Cambodia seeks peace and refuses to reclaim those lands. “Why does Thailand shamelessly try to swallow what’s left of Cambodia?” they asked. Amid rising border tensions, observers urge ASEAN to take diplomatic steps to mediate and prevent escalation.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

On July 27, President Asif Ali Zardari awarded the Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) to U.S. Centcom Commander General Michael E. Kurilla for his exemplary service and role in strengthening military ties between Pakistan and the United States. The ceremony at the Presidential Palace honored Kurilla’s contributions to regional security, mutual understanding, and counterterrorism cooperation. According to ISPR, his leadership enhanced strategic defence collaboration between U.S. Centcom and Pakistan Armed Forces. General Kurilla was in Pakistan to attend the Regional Chiefs of Defence Staff Conference and held key meetings with President Zardari and Army Chief Syed Asim Munir on security and counterterrorism issues.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Asaluyeh in southern Iran on July 26 at 1:40 PM. The epicenter, 15 km from the city and 10 km deep, lies near the borders of Bushehr, Fars, and Hormozgan provinces. The quake occurred along the active Zagros tectonic system, likely triggered by thrust and strike-slip faults. No casualties have been reported.

