AJA Newsbites – July 24, 2025

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Kang Sun-woo, a Democratic Party lawmaker and nominee for Minister of Gender Equality and Family, announced her voluntary resignation on July 23.

She is the second nominee to withdraw under President Lee Jae-myung and the first sitting lawmaker to do so. Her resignation comes amid mounting controversy over allegations of power abuse and inappropriate conduct during her confirmation hearing. In a Facebook post, Kang expressed regret, stating, “I humbly accept the harsh criticism and will live in reflection.” She apologized to President Lee, the public, and her party, saying she was stepping down from the nomination with humility.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on Wednesday reaffirmed his government’s unwavering commitment to combat all forms of abuse and to promote the well-being of its citizens, especially the most vulnerable women and children.

Speaking at the inauguration of a Child Protection Unit under the Cambodian Children’s Foundation, Manet emphasized the importance of collaboration between the government and civil society in addressing the exploitation and abuse of women and children. He also stressed the need to empower women.

“The government, together with national and international partners, is firmly committed to supporting initiatives that assist impoverished communities and those where women and children are most at risk,” the Prime Minister said.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, announced that Iran has agreed to allow a technical team from the IAEA to visit Tehran within two to three weeks.

Speaking at the United Nations in New York, he emphasized the need for renewed discussions with the agency on how Iran’s nuclear obligations should be implemented under current conditions.

He clarified that the IAEA team will not be inspecting nuclear facilities but will instead engage in talks about frameworks for cooperation.

Gharibabadi further stated that Iran enriches uranium based on its own national needs and cannot depend on others. He warned European JCPOA signatories that if they attempt to trigger the snapback mechanism, Iran will respond strongly and decisively, arguing that they have no legitimate right to do so.

