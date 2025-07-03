AJA Newsbites – July 3, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korea’s presidential office confirmed on July 2 that Seoul and Beijing are in discussions regarding President Lee Jae-myung’s possible attendance at China’s Victory Day event on September 3.

Although no official invitation has been issued, diplomatic and academic exchanges indicate Beijing’s clear interest in Lee’s participation. The event presents a delicate diplomatic challenge for President Lee, who must navigate the intensifying strategic rivalry between former U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The presidential office said it could not provide further details due to diplomatic sensitivity, underscoring the careful consideration being given to the broader geopolitical implications.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet warmly welcomed his new Singaporean counterpart, Lawrence Wong, on Wednesday as he arrived in Phnom Penh for his introductory visit. The visit comes at a time when Cambodia is engaged in border disputes with its Thai neighbor.

Mr. Wong’s trip to the Kingdom follows an invitation from his Cambodian counterpart and coincides with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Cambodia and Singapore.

Singapore, Cambodia, and Thailand are all members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

The National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) has issued impact-based weather alerts across Pakistan in anticipation of severe weather expected from July 2 to 8.

The alerts warn of increasing risks of flash floods, Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs), and urban flooding in various parts of the country. According to a statement by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), which oversees the NEOC, the current spell of low to moderate rainfall is likely to persist until July 5. An active southwest monsoon system, combined with a westerly wave, is expected to enter the country, bringing moderate to heavy rain and localized thunderstorms.

The most affected regions are expected to be the upper catchments of major rivers, including central and lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and the northeastern parts of Punjab, especially Lahore.

Shafiqul Bashar, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

While the drug addiction continues to grow alarmingly in Bangladesh, the number of addicts in the country has been doubled only in 7 years. In 2018, a government sponsored survey found that 3.5 million people in the country were addicted to different kind of drugs. But, recent research conducted by Bangladesh Medical University showed that the total number of drug addicts now stands at 8.3 million.

Such huge number of drug addicts in a country of 175 million population remains as major social problem like crime.

The drugs are not produced in Bangladesh, but huge quantity of various kinds of drugs are being smuggled into the country from outside. Bangladesh has 4427 kilometre long land border with neighbouring India and Myanmar and traffickers smuggle the drugs through various points of this border. According to law enforcing authorities, biggest quantity of drugs comes from Myanmar illegally through its 271 km long border with Bangladesh in the southern region.

Now, all kinds of drugs are easily available in the country and addicts buy those at high prices. The addicts – mostly youths – involve themselves in criminal activities for money to buy drugs. So, the drug addiction and criminal activities continue to grow simultaneously posing threats to social life.

Experts believe growing drug addiction is largely responsible for rising crime incidents and stress the need for stringent measures to stop drug smuggling and also for creating social awareness against drug abuse.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran magazine, Iran

President Masoud Pezeshkian has issued a directive for the implementation of the “Law Requiring the Government to Suspend Cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).”

In accordance with Article 123 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the law—approved by the Islamic Consultative Assembly (Parliament) and ratified by the Guardian Council on June 24, 2025—has been officially communicated to the Atomic Energy Organization, the Supreme National Security Council, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for execution.

Habib Toumi, THE AsiaN, Bahrain

Saudi Arabia has urged the international community to put an end to the humanitarian crisis resulting from Israel’s war in Gaza.

During its weekly cabinet session, the government called for peace based on principles of international legitimacy. The cabinet also welcomed the recent peace agreement between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, expressing optimism about its potential to enhance regional stability and prosperity.

The meeting, chaired by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to diplomatic solutions.

ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text and always include the source link. Unauthorized editing or sharing without proper attribution may result in legal consequences.