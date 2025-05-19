AJA Newsbites – May 19, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Kimchi, Korea’s beloved traditional dish enjoyed by both locals and foreigners, is gradually disappearing from restaurant tables. In the first quarter of 2025, kimchi imports rose by 16.7% year-on-year, driven by a sharp increase in napa cabbage prices due to poor domestic harvests. As a result, many restaurants are turning to cheaper Chinese imports or serving smaller portions. Since napa cabbage is the key ingredient in kimchi, an unstable supply threatens the availability of this cultural staple. This trend has raised concerns about food sovereignty and the preservation of authentic Korean cuisine in everyday dining.

Ivan Lim, Asia Journalist Association, Singapore

Singapore has made a promising start in its trade tariff negotiations with the United States. The Singapore Economic Resilience Taskforce, led by Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, revealed that the city-state may secure preferential or even zero tariffs on its pharmaceutical exports to the US.

Also under discussion is a potential agreement for Singapore to maintain its semiconductor supply to the US, in return for access to American technology.

Meanwhile, Singapore is collaborating with regional partners, including ASEAN, to enhance free trade agreements. Currently, the US has imposed a baseline tariff of 10 per cent on Singaporean exports.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

A report released by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reveals that 11 million people in Pakistan are facing acute food insecurity, while 2.1 million children have been affected by malnutrition over the past 10 months. The report warns that climate shocks may further worsen the already high levels of malnutrition in the country this year.

Habib Toumi, THE AsiaN, Bahrain

Bahrain will host the District 20 Toastmasters Annual Conference (DTAC 2025) from May 22 to 24. Organized in collaboration with Kuwait, Egypt, and Iraq, this year’s conference will be held under the theme “Echoes of Excellence.” According to organizers, the event will provide valuable training opportunities for Bahraini and Arab youth, helping them enhance their public speaking and leadership skills in both Arabic and English. The conference will feature international speech champions, distinguished keynote speakers, and specialized educational workshops.

Topics to be addressed by speakers include:

“Am I a Leader? … Why Me?”

“Don’t Be Chosen. Be Chased.”

“The Power of Resilience”

“Why Your Five Key Contacts Matter More Than Your 500 LinkedIn Connections.”

