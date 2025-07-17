AJA Newsbites – July 17, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

North Korea’s “Naenara” reports that the newly opened “Hwasong Rakwon Bulgogi Restaurant” in Pyongyang’s Hwasong district is gaining popularity among the wealthy “donju” class. The two-story, 4,000㎡ venue offers over 200 dishes, including pork BBQ, salmon belly sashimi, and foie gras burgers, with family rooms and outdoor terraces. North Korea is leveraging gourmet menus and modern facilities to attract affluent locals and foreign tourists. Highlighting luxury items like foie gras and salmon reflects Pyongyang’s bid to promote its new urban image and secure foreign currency. As tourism is not subject to sanctions, it remains a strategic channel for economic gains under ongoing international pressure.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysia will serve as the main distribution hub for New Zealand’s halal products to ASEAN, Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced at a press conference following the Halal Forum and Tea Session with New Zealand Minister Andrew Hoggard. Zahid noted that two NZ halal certification bodies are recognized by Malaysia’s Jakim, enabling stronger halal trade ties. He invited NZ companies to join the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) in December 2025, where the ASEAN Halal Council and ASEAN+3 initiative will be launched to harmonize standards. The forum was part of Zahid’s working visit to New Zealand.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s Senate President Hun Sen was praised by Dr. Dato’ Sri Tahir, a member of Indonesia’s Presidential Advisory Council and founder of the Mayapada Group, as a regional and global leader who brought peace and stability to Cambodia. During their meeting, Hun Sen welcomed Dr. Tahir’s pledge to support Cambodia’s development, particularly efforts to assist war veterans through housing and clean water projects. Reaffirming his lifelong commitment, Hun Sen emphasized his dedication to improving the lives of veterans, drawing from his own experience as a former civil war fighter.

Otto Munaf Iskanda, CAJ, Indonesia

The U.S. has imposed new tariffs ranging from 10% to 49%, significantly disrupting ASEAN trade. Countries like Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam face risks in exporting textiles, electronics, and agricultural goods. These tariffs threaten manufacturing competitiveness, foreign investment, and rural livelihoods. South Asian countries may face indirect consequences from trade shifts. Asia-Pacific nations, particularly China, could experience increased economic instability. In response, ASEAN states are pushing for trade diversification, regional integration, and domestic reforms. They’re also negotiating tariff relief and exploring new markets to reduce U.S. dependence and cushion the impact of rising protectionism.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered the federal government to form a commission within 30 days to investigate the application of blasphemy laws. Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan issued the directive while hearing petitions seeking oversight on blasphemy-related cases. The commission must complete its work within four months, with an option to request more time if needed. A 2023 report by the National Commission for Human Rights revealed 767 individuals, mostly young men, were jailed awaiting trial for blasphemy charges. The ruling aims to ensure fair legal practices and address growing concerns over misuse of blasphemy laws in Pakistan.

Bhanu Ranjan, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, 20–22% of snakebite victims die due to delayed or improper treatment. Experts say 90% could be saved with timely, integrated care. Over 400,000 people are bitten annually, with 24% involving venomous snakes. Around 7,500 die each year—averaging 20 deaths daily. In 2024, 118 out of 24,432 patients died, many seeking traditional healers first. Most incidents occur in southern Barisal. On World Snake Day (July 16), experts emphasized education and coexistence with snakes. Current antivenom is limited to three species and not always effective. Experts stress expanding treatment access and awareness to reduce preventable deaths.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Uzbekistan ranked second globally in apricot production in 2024, harvesting 527,000 tons, according to the Ministry of Agriculture. It also leads in the export of cherries, plums, grapes, and walnuts. Modern agritech adoption and government support have boosted production and exports. In the first half of 2025, Uzbekistan exported 311,000 tons of fruit worth $368.6 million, including 54,100 tons of apricots. China remains a key market, with forecasts predicting $1.8 billion in Uzbek fruit imports by 2030. Experts view agriculture as a major driver of Uzbekistan’s sustainable economic growth in a shifting global food market.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei warned that any future aggression against Iran will trigger a stronger and harsher retaliation. Addressing judiciary officials on Wednesday, he praised Iran’s resilience during the recent 12-day conflict, emphasizing national unity and preparedness. Khamenei declared that Iran will not show weakness in the face of threats from powers like the U.S. and Israel. He stressed Iran’s dual strength—its military capabilities and logical stance—and assured that the country’s response to any attack will be forceful and resolute. His remarks underline Tehran’s firm stance in regional tensions and ongoing confrontations with its adversaries.

