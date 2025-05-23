AJA Newsbites – May 23, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

In South Korea, tow truck drivers who remove vehicles without the owner’s consent after a traffic accident will now face criminal charges for theft.

Previously, it was common practice for tow truck operators to unilaterally tow away damaged vehicles and then demand exorbitant fees, a practice that has drawn widespread public criticism. Authorities have now clarified that such unauthorized towing constitutes a property crime and can be prosecuted under theft laws. The new measure is aimed at protecting drivers from exploitation at accident scenes and ensuring greater accountability in the towing industry.

Ivan Lim, Asia Journalist Association, Singapore

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has unveiled a new Cabinet that blends experience with fresh perspectives.

The fourth-generation (4G) leader, who led his party to victory in the May 3 general election with 65.57 percent of the vote, has retained former Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong as Senior Minister. He has also elevated several of his peers to key positions: K. Shanmugam (Home Affairs), Chan Chun Sing (Defence), and Ong Ye Kung (Health) have been appointed as coordinating ministers.

Breaking from the traditional model of having two deputy prime ministers, Mr. Wong has retained Gan Kim Yong as the sole Deputy Prime Minister, stating that Gan and the coordinating ministers already form a strong team. Mr. Wong, whose expertise lies in finance, will also continue to hold the Finance portfolio.

In addition to reshuffling existing ministers into new roles, Mr. Wong introduced three new faces into the Cabinet as Acting Ministers who will also serve as Ministers of State.

“We are operating in a changed world—with rising trade barriers, sharper competition, and greater uncertainty. We need experienced hands at the helm,” he said.

Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan remains in his post as Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on Thursday reiterated from Sihanoukville—home to the country’s international seaport—that Cambodia remains neutral and open to investors from around the world.

Speaking before more than 30,000 workers in the Sihanoukville Special Economic Zone—and live on his Facebook page—the Prime Minister reaffirmed the Kingdom’s impartial stance in trade relations with international partners, including both China and the United States.

“When the US and China enter into trade negotiations, some accuse the Royal Government of taking sides—choosing between lettuce or beef. But as I’ve said before in Kampot province, whether it’s lettuce, beef, shrimp, crab, anchovies, or fruit, Cambodia welcomes it all,” he said.

The Special Economic Zone at the Sihanoukville seaport was established in cooperation with China, but also hosts factories and enterprises owned by investors from the United States, Europe, and other nations. Therefore, Cambodia must maintain its neutrality, prioritizing national development by creating jobs and improving the livelihoods of its people, the Prime Minister added.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan, and Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan took part in an informal summit of Turkic states held in Hungary.

During the summit, Presidents Japarov and Mirziyoyev held bilateral meetings with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, which led to the signing of key agreements aimed at deepening cooperation between Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Hungary. The parties agreed to pursue joint investment projects, broaden trade and economic ties, and strengthen cultural and educational exchanges.

Prime Minister Orbán reaffirmed Hungary’s commitment to exploring promising initiatives and investing in strategic sectors of Kyrgyzstan’s economy. President Japarov expressed his appreciation for the growing intergovernmental dialogue and rising trade volume between the two nations, highlighting that bilateral trade has doubled over the past five years.

The summit also brought together the presidents of Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan, further emphasizing the expanding cooperation among Turkic nations.

