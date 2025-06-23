AJA Newsbites – June 23, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

President Lee Jae-myung has decided not to attend the upcoming NATO summit, scheduled for June 24–25 in The Hague. The presidential office cited escalating tensions in the Middle East and ongoing domestic issues as the key reasons for his absence.

A presidential spokesperson stated that the government is currently coordinating with NATO to dispatch an alternative representative in his place. The decision has sparked criticism from opposition parties, who labeled it a diplomatic misstep that could undermine South Korea’s credibility with key allies.

The move comes shortly after the U.S. launched a strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, further complicating regional dynamics. As a result, a potential summit between President Lee and U.S. President Donald Trump—previously under discussion—now appears unlikely.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, NATO has regularly invited South Korea and other Indo-Pacific partners to its summits to deepen strategic cooperation in the region.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

Pakistan has strongly condemned the recent U.S. strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, which came in the wake of a series of Israeli attacks on Iran.

“We are gravely concerned about the potential for further escalation of tensions in the region,” said Senator Ishaq Dar, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, in an official statement issued on June 22, 2025.

Dar also reiterated Pakistan’s position in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating: “We reiterate that these attacks violate all norms of international law. Iran has the legitimate right to defend itself under the UN Charter.” Calling the situation “deeply disturbing,” he warned, “The unprecedented escalation of tension and violence, resulting from continued aggression against Iran, could have profoundly damaging consequences for the region and beyond.” Emphasizing the importance of civilian protection, Dar added, “We underscore the imperative to respect civilian lives and property, and to bring an immediate end to hostilities. All parties must adhere to international law, particularly International Humanitarian Law.”

Concluding his statement, he stressed the need for diplomacy over conflict: “Recourse to dialogue and diplomacy, in accordance with the principles and purposes of the UN Charter, remains the only viable pathway for resolving the ongoing crisis.”

Notably, this statement comes just days after the Government of Pakistan announced its decision to nominate U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. The announcement followed a meeting between Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and President Trump in Washington.

Habib Toumi, THE AsiaN, Barhain

The Bahrain News Agency (BNA) has been elected to the Executive Board of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) during the 19th General Assembly, held in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

The assembly, hosted by Russia’s TASS news agency, brought together the heads of OANA member agencies, along with representatives from regional and international media organizations.

Delegates reviewed OANA’s strategic plans and explored ways to enhance media cooperation and develop news agency capabilities. Discussions covered a range of topics, including training, the integration of artificial intelligence and digital media, and innovations to strengthen news content and distribution. Participants also exchanged insights on managing multi-platform newsrooms and adapting to the rapidly evolving media landscape.

Founded in 1961 as an initiative of UNESCO, OANA is the world’s largest regional media organization. Its mission is to promote mutual understanding and facilitate news exchange among member agencies across the Asia-Pacific region.

