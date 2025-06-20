AJA Newsbites – June 20, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture of Malaysia on Thursday expressed support to Cambodia for legal move on border issue with Thailand.

During his meeting with Cambodia’s Senate President Hun Sen at the Cambodia’s Senate, Minister Dato’ Sri Tiong King Sing said that he would bring all messages from Cambodia to Prime Minister Mr. Anwar Ibrahim who is also the current ASEAN Chairman to resolve the current issue between Cambodia and Thailand.

The Minister also expressed support for Hun Sen’s mechanism to resolve this issue, especially the mechanism of sending the case to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The Minister replied after Hun Sen asked to convey his message regarding the Cambodia-Thailand border issue to Mr. Anwar Ibrahim.

Habib Toumi, THE AsiaN, Barhain

Bahrain and the United Kingdom have signed a new Defence Cooperation Accord that “reinforces the shared commitment to regional peace and stability”, and enhances interoperability and joint training between them. The agreement will also build on the strong naval partnership between the two countries. The two countries also signed a second Strategic Investment and Collaboration Partnership (SIP2) to support two-way investment, aimed at creating jobs and growth across the whole of the UK and in Bahrain in sectors of mutual priority, including financial services, technology, manufacturing and in support of decarbonisation.

The partnership will facilitate the investment of £2bn from Bahrain’s private sector into the UK.

ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text and always include the source link. Unauthorized editing or sharing without proper attribution may result in legal consequences.