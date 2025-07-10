AJA Newsbites – July 10, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Lee Jin-sook, South Korea’s nominee for education minister, has admitted to violating regulations concerning early overseas education when she sent her daughter to the United States in 2007.

Her second daughter left South Korea during middle school, even though both parents were living in the country and working as university professors at the time. According to the law in effect even before 2012, students were only allowed to study abroad if they had completed middle school or were accompanying a parent residing overseas. Lee acknowledged the violation and stated, “I deeply regret failing to meet the public’s expectations.”

In South Korea, the education minister is traditionally held to a higher moral and ethical standard than other cabinet members, which has further intensified the controversy.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian Senate President and former Prime Minister Hun Sen on Wednesday mocked certain Thai politicians and ideological activists over the results of a recent public opinion poll conducted by Thailand’s National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA), which showed his popularity among Thai citizens.

“I would like to offer some advice to politicians and ideological groups in Thailand. It is extremely rare, and almost unheard of, for a country—especially one in a state of political confrontation—to conduct a public opinion poll on the leader of another nation, particularly one it considers an adversary. This is both absurd and laughable. And yet, Thailand has managed to do just that,” Hun Sen said in a message posted on his Facebook page, accompanied by a photo of him in military uniform.

“The poll conducted by NIDA to gauge Thai public sentiment toward me, Hun Sen, not only indicates strong interest, but also suggests a certain level of respect or value placed on me. Still, it would be more appropriate for Thai citizens to focus on polling their own leaders,” the message continued.

NIDA released the survey results on Sunday, based on responses from 1,310 Thai citizens aged 18 and older. The survey was conducted between June 30 and July 2, 2025, and assessed the popularity of Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

“I would therefore like to offer the following reflection: What I fear most is that the Thai people might grow to love Hun Sen—because that could make me appear disloyal to my own nation and people. But what I truly desire is for my enemies to view Hun Sen in the worst possible light. That would only confirm that I am doing what is right for my country and my people,” the statement concluded.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah held a significant meeting with Chinese Consul General in Karachi, Mr. Yang Yundong, to discuss strategic cooperation ahead of his planned visit to China. The meeting, held at the Chief Minister’s residence (CM House), was also attended by Deputy Consul General Mr. Zhang Hao.

The discussions centered on strengthening bilateral relations, reviewing progress on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, and advancing the long-pending Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) initiative.

Chief Minister Shah announced that he would visit China in September to present a series of new Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects. He highlighted that the Sindh government is working to establish additional Special Economic Zones (SEZs), and emphasized that Chinese investment and collaboration in these zones would be highly beneficial. Among the priority projects to be presented during the visit are water treatment and desalination plants aimed at addressing Karachi’s growing water needs.

Shah also expressed a strong desire for Chinese collaboration in developing the Inclusive City project in Karachi—a pioneering initiative for persons with disabilities, envisioned as a model institution in Pakistan. Consul General Yang Yundong welcomed the proposals and emphasized the importance of finalizing project details to facilitate focused meetings during the upcoming visit.

Chief Minister Shah further suggested exploring partnerships with the Shanghai and Hubei provincial governments for the Inclusive City project, noting that Chinese expertise could play a vital role in integrating persons with disabilities into mainstream society.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran magazine, Iran

At least 150 journalists and reporters lost their jobs following the recent 12-day war, according to a report by Nasim Soltan Beigi published in HamMihan newspaper.

Numerous media outlets—including Rah Pardakht, Khabar Online, Eqtesad News, Tejarat News, Donya-e-Eqtesad, Eqtesad Online, and EcoIran TV—have laid off staff or implemented partial salary payments amid ongoing economic turmoil. Unofficial sources suggest that even more news organizations have been affected.

Morteza Kadr, a board member of the Journalists’ Association, warned that this may be just the beginning of a wider crisis. Some reporters have shared accounts of being placed on unpaid leave or seeing entire editorial departments dismantled, with only editors and layout designers remaining.

One journalist said they were shocked to now require multiple jobs just to meet basic living expenses. The Journalists’ Association is currently in talks with media executives and support organizations in an effort to halt further layoffs and provide assistance to those already impacted.

