AJA Newsbites – September 14, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

At a special nationwide meeting of court presidents held on September 12, judges voiced strong concerns over the Democratic Party’s judicial reform plan. They warned that proposals such as expanding the number of Supreme Court justices and establishing a “special tribunal for insurrection” could seriously threaten judicial independence. Additional criticism arose over the ruling party’s attempt to push the bill through before Chuseok without consulting the judiciary. If passed, the reform would allow President Lee Jae-myung to appoint 22 out of 26 Supreme Court justices during his term, raising fears of potential court domination. The judiciary emphasized that “judicial independence must be guaranteed to uphold the rule of law.” Since judicial reform is a matter of constitutional balance, many argue that it should not be rushed, but rather handled through open debate and bipartisan consensus.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysia’s economy has been significantly boosted by foreign residents, who contribute more than RM84.2 billion annually, including from international property buyers — a result of the country’s open policy. This openness has given Malaysia a competitive edge over other nations, reinforcing its position as a top global destination for tourism, investment, property development, and higher education.

Minister of Housing and Local Government, Nga Kor Ming, stated that Malaysia’s tourism and international sectors recorded remarkable growth in 2024, reflecting the government’s success in promoting sustainable economic development and enhancing global competitiveness. “We are not only revitalising our tourism sector but also positioning the country as a global hub for education, investment, and sustainable living,” he said in a statement.

“With tourism thriving and foreign residents increasingly settling in Malaysia, the government’s bold reforms and vision are bearing fruit — strengthening the economy, uplifting communities, and improving Malaysia’s global standing. This is evidenced by Malaysia rising 11 spots to rank 23rd in this year’s World Competitiveness Index,” he added.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, KUJ, Pakistan

Four officials from the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) have been appointed to various Standing Committees of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

The AFC Executive Committee, during its meeting held on 11 September 2025, approved these appointments for the current cycle (2023–2027). Dr. Muhammad Ali has been appointed to the AFC Media & Communications Committee, Hafiz Zakka Ullah to the AFC Futsal & Beach Soccer Committee, Muhammad Azam Khan to the AFC Marketing Committee, and Ms. Nirmeen Malik to the AFC Women’s Football Committee. These appointments mark a renewed presence of Pakistan in AFC decision-making bodies after years of limited participation at this level.

The PFF stated that the inclusion of its officials in multiple committees will create more opportunities for Pakistan to actively contribute to the development of football across the Asian continent.

ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text and always include the source link. Unauthorized editing or sharing without proper attribution may result in legal consequences.