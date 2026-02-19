AJA Newsbites – February 19, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Claims that Korea’s ancestral rites are “disappearing” miss the broader point: the practice is shifting from obligation to choice, shaped by structural change rather than a simple decline in ancestor veneration. In the era of extended families, jesa functioned as a key mechanism of social cohesion. Today, however, the rise of nuclear households and single-person living, the geographic divide between the provinces and the capital, and widening generational value gaps have weakened the foundations that once sustained ritual gatherings. Holidays, too, are being redefined—as time for personal rest, travel, and self-development rather than ceremonial labor.

A recent survey showing that more than 60% of households skip holiday rites is symbolic. It suggests not the collapse of filial piety, but the end of rituals’ monopoly. Surging holiday airport departures and the fact that “travel” ranks among the top reasons reinforce this shift. The shrinking ritual-food market likewise reflects consumer reallocation and broader market restructuring.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

A proposal by the Aceh diaspora in Malaysia to send rice aid to victims of floods and landslides in the region has been rejected by Indonesia’s Home Minister, Tito Karnavian, who argued that Indonesia has now achieved a high level of rice production.

According to a report by Kompas.com, Tito said that at the initial stage, the Acehnese diaspora community in Malaysia intended to send rice as part of humanitarian assistance. However, the proposal was not approved, as the government viewed the domestic rice supply as sufficient and not in need of additional imports.

He explained this while attending a meeting with the Post-Disaster Recovery Task Force at the DPR building in Jakarta on Wednesday, adding that other forms of aid would be more appropriate, as the current needs of disaster victims are focused on daily necessities other than rice. Tito also noted that the Acehnese diaspora in Malaysia had collected various types of assistance, including cooking oil, sugar, mineral water, ready-to-eat food, new clothes, copies of the Quran, and toilet facilities.

However, he said that all the goods are still being “detained” at Port Klang, pending approval procedures and compliance with Indonesian import regulations. “The entry of certain goods such as cooking oil and granulated sugar requires an approval letter from the relevant technical ministry, particularly the Ministry of Agriculture, to ensure that it does not conflict with trade policies and the protection of local industries. “At the same time, the high value of new clothing also necessitates further scrutiny to avoid adversely affecting domestic manufacturers,” he said.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia–Vietnam bilateral trade reached more than US$719 million in January 2026, up 7.3% compared to the same period last year. Of this total, Cambodia exported US$337 million worth of goods to Vietnam, an increase of 21%, while imports from Vietnam amounted to US$382 million, down 2.5%.

According to data released this week by the General Department of Customs and Excise of Cambodia (GDCE), Cambodia’s main exports to Vietnam in January included rice, rubber, cashew nuts, cassava, corn, bananas, mangoes, and tobacco. Meanwhile, imports from Vietnam consisted primarily of construction materials, machinery, fuel, electronic and electrical products, agricultural fertilizers, spices, and various vegetables and fruits. Cambodia and Vietnam have committed to working toward increasing bilateral trade to US$20 billion in the near future, reflecting the continued growth of cooperative relations between the two countries.

In 2025, total Cambodia–Vietnam trade reached US$7.7 billion, down nearly 1% from US$7.8 billion in 2024. Cambodia’s exports to Vietnam totaled US$3.72 billion, up 0.82%, while imports from Vietnam were valued at US$4 billion, down 2.53%, according to Cambodia’s Ministry of Commerce.

Bob Iskandar, Indonesia Global News, Indonesia

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in January 2026 recorded a monthly deflation of 0.15% (mtm), declining from 109.92 in December 2025 to 109.75. On an annual basis (yoy), Indonesia posted inflation of 3.55%.

Ateng Hartono, Deputy for Statistics at Badan Pusat Statistik (BPS), explained that the relatively high annual inflation was attributable to a low base effect, as the government had implemented a discount on electricity tariffs in January–February 2025.

The largest contributor to monthly deflation in January 2026 was the food, beverages, and tobacco group, which recorded deflation of 1.03% and contributed 0.30 percentage points to overall deflation. The government-administered prices component experienced deflation of 0.32%, contributing 0.06 percentage points. Commodities that predominantly drove deflation included fuel, air transport fares, and intercity transportation fares.

Meanwhile, the volatile price component recorded deflation of 0.33%. Contributing commodities included red chili, bird’s eye chili, shallots, broiler chicken meat, and chicken eggs. On the other hand, commodities contributing to inflation included gold jewelry, house rents, motorcycles, and rice with side dishes.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman stated that the primary goal of his government is to restore peace among the people by improving the country’s law and order situation. He made the remarks in his first address to the nation on Wednesday night (February 18).

Tarique Rahman said that firmly curbing corruption is also one of the government’s key objectives. He emphasized that “this country belongs to all of us—Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, and people living in the hills and the plains—regardless of party affiliation, opinion, religion, or caste.”

The Prime Minister said, “The government is undertaking maximum initiatives to ensure peace and security in public life. The rule of law—not party or political influence—will be the ultimate authority in governing the state.”

This was Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s first national address since taking the oath of office on February 17. In his speech, he also extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of the holy Ramadan.

ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text and always include the source link. Unauthorized editing or sharing without proper attribution may result in legal consequences.