AJA Newsbites – March 11, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

World-renowned soprano Sumi Jo will mark the 40th anniversary of her debut with “Mad for Love” at Cadogan Hall in London on March 12. The concert traces her musical journey over four decades, spanning Baroque works, opera arias and Korean art songs.

Jo, who made her professional debut in 1986 as Gilda in Rigoletto at Teatro Verdi in Trieste, has since built a distinguished international career. She will be joined in London by American baritone Edward Nelson.

Reflecting on her path, Jo credited her parents and legendary conductor Herbert von Karajan as defining figures in her life. Wanting to pass that support on, she launched the Sumi Jo International Singing Competition in 2024 to help young artists. Jo also said that music should do more than entertain, insisting that it has the power to transform people and society.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Minister Steven Sim has urged authorities to immediately put an end to all forms of racial and religious provocation and to take the harshest legal action against those threatening national harmony.

Sim said the police must act decisively against perpetrators of hate and violence, regardless of their background or the nature of their provocation. He added that it is high time for all forms of violence and religious or racial provocation to be completely stopped, according to a statement he issued today (Tuesday).

Sim cited criminal acts ranging from the desecration of religious symbols to arson that have occurred in the country in recent weeks. “The police must act immediately and firmly against all perpetrators, whoever they are. They must face the harshest legal consequences — whether it involves those who step on the Al-Quran, desecrate Hindu religious symbols, provoke temple demolitions, or engage in vandalism and vehicle arson,” he said.

This follows several reports of vandalism and attacks on commercial premises, which risk overshadowing the nation’s economic focus. Sim urged Malaysians to reject “agents of provocation” and extremism, reminding the public that fellow citizens are not the enemy.

“Our enemy is not one another, regardless of race or religion. While the world faces turmoil, Malaysians must unite to strengthen businesses and develop the national economy for the well-being of all,” he said, as quoted by New Straits Times.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s trade with international partners exceeded US$11 billion in the first two months of 2026, marking a 17.6% increase from the same period in 2025, when trade totaled US$9.4 billion.

According to data released Tuesday by the General Department of Customs and Excise of Cambodia (GDCE), the Kingdom’s international trade from January to February 2026 reached US$11.11 billion. Exports were valued at US$5.22 billion, up 17.2%, while imports totaled US$5.88 billion, an 18% increase.

Penn Sovicheat, Secretary of State and spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce of Cambodia, said Cambodia continues to maintain its key global markets, ensuring supply, strengthening its position in the value and supply chains, and sustaining the confidence of international buyers.

Cambodia’s major exports to global markets include car tires, spare parts, electrical components and furniture, as well as garments, footwear and travel accessories. These goods are exported to markets including China, ASEAN, the United States, the European Union, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Australia and India.

In 2025, Cambodia’s international trade volume reached US$65.25 billion, an 18% increase compared to 2024, the Ministry of Commerce said. Exports to global markets totaled US$31.28 billion, up 17%, while imports were valued at US$33.96 billion, an increase of 18%.

Leo Nirsha Darshan, Express Newspapers, Sri Lanka

The Sri Lanka Navy has intercepted a multi-day fishing trawler in international waters off the island’s southern coast, suspected of transporting a significant haul of narcotics and illicit weaponry.

The high-seas seizure took place along a critical maritime corridor known as the “Southern Route,” where smuggling syndicates frequently move contraband from the Golden Crescent toward South Asia and beyond. Navy spokespersons confirmed that the vessel is being escorted to a naval base for a comprehensive forensic search and inventory.

The operation highlights the growing challenges of maritime security in the Indian Ocean. Regional analysts say the convergence of drug trafficking and arms smuggling presents an increasing threat to regional stability.

While specific details about the cargo’s origin and destination remain classified, the Navy said such patrols are essential for disrupting transnational organized crime networks operating in international waters.

