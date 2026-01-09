AJA Newsbites – January 9, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Controversy surrounding Kim Byung-gi, former floor leader of South Korea’s ruling Democratic Party of Korea, has intensified, centering on allegations involving his two sons.

According to media reports and testimony from former aides, Kim’s wife allegedly intervened in 2016 after their eldest son failed a recruitment process at the National Intelligence Service (NIS). The son was later hired through a separate career-track recruitment process and is now under investigation for allegedly sharing internal NIS information with parliamentary aides. Separate allegations involve Kim’s younger son, who reportedly received preferential treatment in securing employment to meet eligibility requirements for a university transfer program. Additional claims suggest that political pressure was exerted during his subsequent job search in the cryptocurrency sector.

As whistleblower accounts continue to surface, the case has moved beyond allegations of personal favoritism, fueling broader controversy over ruling party nominations and political ethics.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan witnessed the signing of a series of accords aimed at strengthening strategic cooperation between the two countries across key priority areas, in Ankara, Türkiye, on Thursday.

The signing of the seven agreements took place in conjunction with the Prime Minister’s official visit to Türkiye, at the invitation of President Erdoğan, from January 6 to 8, 2026. According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), among the documents signed at the Presidential Palace was the Joint Declaration on the Establishment of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council. Also signed was a letter of acceptance for the procurement of a Multi-Purpose Mission Ship between Malaysia’s Ministry of Home Affairs and Desan Shipyard. In addition, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the Information and Communication Technologies Authority of the Republic of Türkiye signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

However, the highlight of the visit was Anwar being conferred the Order of the Republic, one of Türkiye’s highest state honours. The award was presented by President Erdoğan as a symbol of appreciation for the close and long-standing relationship between the two countries.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia has achieved a trade volume of more than US$65.24 billion, representing an increase of 17.66%, reflecting the country’s ability to maintain its main export markets despite an uncertain economic environment.

Throughout 2025, the Kingdom exported major goods worth US$31.28 billion, up 16.95%, while imports reached US$33.96 billion, an increase of 18.32%. Speaking at the Ministry of Commerce’s 2025 Trade Work Summary and 2026 Trade Work Implementation Conference on Thursday, Penn Sovicheat, Secretary of State and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, said the growth demonstrated that Cambodia has continued to maintain its key markets in the global marketplace, strengthened its potential within the supply and value chains, and ensured the confidence of its buyers.

Cambodia’s main export markets include ASEAN, Australia, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, and India. According to the spokesman, Cambodia’s key export commodities include clothing, textiles, footwear, travel goods and bags, car tires and auto parts, cashew nuts, rice, cassava, and electronic components.

Bob Iskandar, Indonesia Global News, Indonesia

Employees earning up to a maximum salary of Rp10 million in certain labor-intensive sectors are exempt from Article 21 income tax (PPh 21) in 2026. According to Ministry of Finance Regulation (PMK) No. 105/2025, workers in five sectors are entitled to receive this incentive: the footwear industry, textiles and garments, furniture, leather and leather goods, and tourism.

The incentive applies to both permanent employees and certain non-permanent workers whose gross income is below Rp10 million per month. For non-permanent workers who are paid on a daily, weekly, unit-based, or piece-rate basis, eligibility is granted provided that the average daily wage does not exceed Rp500,000.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

Pakistan is no longer losing only labour; it is losing expertise. What we are witnessing is a structural shift from traditional migration to a rapidly consolidating brain-drain economy. Between 2024 and 2026, nearly 1.9 million Pakistanis left the country, including thousands of doctors, engineers, accountants, and digital professionals.

Internet disruptions, payment barriers, and policy uncertainty have turned even remote workers into invisible migrants. While remittances may appear strong, they mask a deeper erosion of intellectual capital, innovation capacity, and long-term productivity.

According to experts, the way forward is clear. Talent retention requires digital reliability, regulatory certainty, sustained research funding, and merit-based professional pathways. Countries that invest in stable systems do not stop migration; they remain relevant to their talent, wherever that talent may reside.

Leo Nirsha Darshan, Express Newspapers, Sri Lanka

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is moving to scale up Sri Lanka’s participation in United Nations peacekeeping missions, signaling an effort to enhance the country’s global diplomatic and military profile.

At a meeting of the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Defence, officials discussed increasing troop deployments to UN missions, a move that would provide Sri Lanka with valuable foreign exchange earnings and international prestige. To support these expanding global and domestic commitments, the President emphasized the “urgent need” to modernize the country’s aging helicopter fleet.

On the domestic front, the administration is pairing its military objectives with reconciliation efforts. The committee reviewed progress on the return of military-occupied land to civilians in the Northern Province, as well as plans to reopen key roads to support access to schools and local commerce.

By balancing an expanded international role with greater transparency in domestic land issues, Dissanayake aims to reposition Sri Lanka’s security forces as a professional and reliable global partner in peace.

ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text and always include the source link. Unauthorized editing or sharing without proper attribution may result in legal consequences.