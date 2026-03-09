International Women’s Day: I Chose Myself. Why Not You? There Is Immense Strength Within You

Pirah Aijaz: We shall never silence our voices, never underestimate our worth,

By Pirah Aijaz

Karachi: There was a time when I believed that everything in my life had ended. I felt as if my story was over. But in reality, that moment became the beginning of my new life – the moment I started learning how to live again.

There was a phase in my life when I felt completely lost. People around me kept saying that I would never achieve anything. Gradually, I started believing their words and felt like I had no future.

Due to some wrong decisions, I got married at a very young age. I had always been taught that marriage is a woman’s protection, that it brings happiness and completes her life. But no one ever told me that sometimes a marriage does not protect a woman; instead, it becomes a test of her strength.

With time, silence became my closest companion. Humiliation, tears, and emotional pain became a part of my daily life.

I endured accusations, emotional abuse, and mental torture — because in our society women are taught to “be patient,” and “stay silent.” But deep inside, I was breaking and felt empty.

There were nights when I lived in constant fear. I tolerated every form of emotional and physical suffering from a heartless person and forgot my own worth.

But despite everything, one small spark of hope remained alive inside me. With the support of my parents, I continued my education even when my circumstances were trying to break me completely. When I appeared in exams, my hands would tremble. I chose to move forward when everything around me was pushing me backward.

Then one day, I gathered the courage to take the boldest step of my life: I chose myself.

It was not an easy decision. Society’s judgment and constant criticism surrounded me, but I realized that living with dignity mattered more than humiliation.

For two years, I lived in an abusive relationship, clinging to the hope that things might improve. When nothing changed, I made the difficult decision to file for divorce. I had expected society’s judgment, but what hurt the most was that even some people close to me became a source of pain, adding to the heartbreak I was already enduring.

For society, divorce was a stigma. But for me, it marked the beginning of a new life — the start of a meaningful journey. I didn’t just rebuild my life; I rebuilt myself.

I studied and built my own identity. I turned my wounds into strength and started using my writing skills to advocate for women’s rights. Over time, I developed into a stronger and more resilient person.

I refused to let my pain define me. Instead, I transformed it into my power.

Today, I stand on my own feet. For the past ten years, I have been using my writing as a voice to advocate for women’s rights.

For the past seven years, I have been leading my online social impact startup, NOORI, empowering women through skill-development, education, and advocacy programs that inspire change and celebrate their potential.

Today, I am financially independent. I know how to set boundaries, how to say no, and how to raise my voice. And most importantly, I finally know who I am.

As the world celebrates International Women’s Day, I want to share a message with every woman: You are not weak. You are not broken.

There is immense strength within you, strength you may not even have fully discovered yet. You possess abilities that can lead you toward success and independence.

If I could rebuild my identity and change my life, you can change your destiny too.

Empowerment is not just about achieving success. True empowerment means valuing yourself, standing up for your dignity, and living your truth without fear.

So today, let us make a promise: We shall never silence our voices, never underestimate our worth, and never be afraid to make decisions for our own lives.