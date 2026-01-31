Ending Gender Discrimination: A Global and Local Imperative

By Pirah Aijaz

KARACHI: Imagine being denied education, healthcare, safety, and respect — not because of lack of merit and ability, but simply because of gender.

Gender discrimination remains one of the most deeply rooted injustices in societies around the world, silently shaping the lives of millions of women. Despite progress and modernization, women continue to struggle for rights that should be fundamental and unquestioned.

It affects women across countries and cultures, limiting their opportunities, autonomy, and voice in both private and public spheres. Even in countries that claim progress, women continue to face barriers that prevent them from achieving their full potential.

Equality regardless of gender is a basic right, yet many women are deprived of it.

This is a bitter reality: women continue to be violated and disrespected due to social and cultural norms, taboos, and gender discrimination in almost all areas of life, including education, employment, and health.

Gender discrimination is one of the biggest challenges women face all over the world, and Pakistan is no different. Many girls and women in Pakistan still face unfair treatment in education, work, health, and social opportunities, preventing them from fully participating in society. Even today, outdated customs, taboos, and traditional attitudes make it harder for women to claim their basic rights and pursue economic independence.

In Sindh, these challenges are particularly visible. Women have limited access to skill-based education, technology, and professional opportunities, and even working women frequently encounter harassment at their workplaces. Such barriers continue to restrict their growth, empowerment, and equality.

These obstacles are not only personal challenges; they have wider social and economic consequences. When women are denied education or fair work opportunities, entire communities and economies suffer. Empowering women is essential for sustainable development, innovation, and social harmony, yet discriminatory practices continue to hold back progress at every level.

This discrimination is reinforced by outdated mindsets and rigid social norms, which continue to limit women’s opportunities.

Women have faced these challenges for decades, and studies have shown how gender discrimination affects every part of women’s lives. Organizations are working to protect women’s rights, but the progress has been slow. This makes it clear that the issue must be addressed urgently and seriously.

Ending gender discrimination requires collective action from everyone. We must raise our voices, demand equal rights, and ensure women have the same opportunities as men. The government must create and enforce laws that protect women, while society must support their education, skills, and career.

Addressing gender discrimination is not only a local issue but a global priority. The United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 5 aims to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls, while SDG 10 focuses on reducing inequality within and among countries.

By achieving these goals, societies can unlock the full potential of women, reduce poverty, and promote inclusive growth. Gender equality and reduced inequality are not just moral imperatives; they are practical necessities for sustainable economic and social development.

These goals highlight that empowering women and ensuring equal opportunities is essential for building fairer, stronger, and more inclusive societies worldwide.

Empowerment requires action – ait is a step toward building a society where everyone can thrive equally.