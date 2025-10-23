Domestic Violence Against Women in Pakistan: A Legal and Social Challenge

By Pirah Aijaz

KARACHI: This is a harsh fact that we are dwelling in a male-oriented society where domestic abuse is rife and women are expected to tolerate injustice in all walks of life. They are forced to endure bad marriages or even brutality to protect their family’s honor, while a culture of silence discourages them from raising their voices against oppression.

In our culture, every second woman is a victim of domestic violence in Pakistan. Every day, we see numerous stories about violence against women. Newspapers and news sites are filled with such reports, showing the prevalence of structural violence against women across the country.

Another factor is that thousands of crimes are neither reported nor recorded. Several incidents of violence against women have taken place in Pakistan during the year 2025.

Most violent crimes such as harassment, threats, yelling, aggressive behavior, sexual offences, and domestic abuse are not only rarely reported but also rarely recorded by the police. Therefore, accurate crime figures are never obtained because hospitals and police authorities maintain different and unreliable records.

Do we ever stop to think that this issue must be addressed through proper laws and strict implementation?

Pakistan does have legislation for domestic abuse. Sindh ratified its Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Act in 2013, Balochistan passed a similar law in 2014, Punjab enacted the Punjab Protection of Women Against Violence Act in 2016, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa introduced the Domestic Violence Against Women (Prevention and Protection) Act No. III in 2021.

However, despite these legal frameworks, a significant gap exists between legislation and implementation. The absence of effective enforcement continues to worsen the situation, making weak implementation one of the major factors contributing to the ongoing prevalence of violence against women.

Several barriers hinder the implementation of these laws. A dire need exists for amendments to make them more effective. Moreover, strict consideration is needed, and higher authorities should take initiatives to resolve these issues.

Another factor that must be highlighted is awareness. People lack understanding regarding violence, women’s rights, laws, policies, and procedures. Every individual should be aware of the types of violence, as it has a broad definition that everyone needs to understand.

According to lawyer Sara Malkani, “domestic violence includes physical, sexual, emotional, psychological, verbal, and also economic abuse. It covers domestic relationships, and that includes your spouse, siblings, parents, etc.”

According to the 2025 Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) report, over 32,000 cases of gender-based violence were reported across Pakistan in 2024, showing an alarming rise of 26% compared to the previous year.

This trend indicates that violence against women continues to increase rather than decline, despite the presence of laws and awareness campaigns. These figures highlight that Pakistani women remain unsafe, regardless of age, modesty, education, or independence. The bitter reality is that women remain vulnerable – a phenomenon that should no longer be ignored.

After understanding the worst circumstances of society, it is time to think and re-think about possible solutions to mitigate the issue. To bring change in the dispensation of justice, the government and higher authorities should make amendments in laws and policies to clarify confusions regarding early child marriages, forced marriages, and domestic violence laws, and make them understandable.

Moreover, shelters with life’s basic necessities must be provided to survivors, along with free legal representation. The most important step is that police authorities must take strict action against crimes and remain honest with their profession so that they can report cases properly daily. Hence, penalizing the crime would be a better form of justice to help constitute a crime-free society.