Two new species of copepods have been discovered for the first time in the world near the coastal waters of Dokdo, according to the National Marine Biodiversity Institute of Korea.

The species, belonging to the order Harpacticoida, were identified during a study of rocky and sandy sediments surrounding the island. One species is distinctive enough to warrant the establishment of a new family, while the other represents a new genus within the family Thalestridae.

Researchers believe the discovery provides important insights into Korea’s biological origins and marine biodiversity. Senior researcher Kim Jong-guk said the finding will help emphasize Dokdo’s ecological significance to the international community ahead of Dokdo Day (October 25).

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has ordered relevant government ministries to strictly implement measures to prevent the import, distribution, advertising, sale, and storage of tools related to smoking and shisha.

“The Ministry of Health must educate the public and raise awareness about the health effects and dangers of using electronic smoking devices and chemical substances. The Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports must educate, prevent, suppress, and strictly prohibit the use of such electronic devices within and around educational institutions,” Hun Manet said in an order issued Wednesday.

All ministries, institutions, and sub-national administrations must take action to publicize, educate, prevent, and suppress the import, distribution, sale, advertising, use, possession, production, and storage of these devices, Hun Manet added.

The third Asian Youth Games (AYG), the largest youth sporting event ever and a symbol of Asia’s unity and vitality, were officially opened in Bahrain.

The Games bring together 4,074 athletes — 2,425 men and 1,649 women aged between 14 and 17 — to compete in 26 sports across 232 events over a span of 10 days. The inaugural Games in Singapore in 2009 featured 1,321 participants, while the second edition in Nanjing in 2013 saw 2,413 athletes take part.

The Bahrain Games, running from October 22 to 31, are hosting young athletes from 45 Asian countries and regions. Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Bahrain Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, said the Games serve as a bridge connecting people and a source of pride for Asia’s young generation.

