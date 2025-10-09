AJA Newsbites – October 9, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

The N72 night bus, connecting Hongdae, Sinchon, and Itaewon, has become a favorite among foreign visitors—its aisles echoing with multilingual laughter.

Driven by the global popularity of K-content like K-pop Demon Hunters, more than 12.3 million tourists have visited Korea this year alone.

However, the rise of so-called “Hongdae Guys”—local men harassing foreign women—casts a troubling shadow over Korea’s international image. A recent assault case involving a Taiwanese YouTuber, along with similar accounts from other female travelers, has raised growing concerns.

To keep Seoul a “safe and welcoming” center of K-culture, civic awareness and mutual respect toward international guests are more critical than ever.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

The World Bank (WB) has projected Cambodia’s economic growth to reach 4.8% in 2025, placing it on par with China and Indonesia.

According to a World Bank press release issued on Tuesday, China, Cambodia, and Indonesia are each expected to grow by 4.8%, while Pacific Island countries are projected to expand by 2.7%, and Thailand by just 2.0%. Back in June 2025, the World Bank had forecast Cambodia’s growth at 4.0% for 2025 and 4.5% for 2026. However, the latest revision has raised the 2025 projection to 4.8%.

In contrast, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has recently downgraded its growth forecast for Cambodia—from 6.1% to 4.9% for 2025, and from 6.2% to 5.0% for 2026. The ADB’s downward revision reflects ongoing economic challenges, including geopolitical tensions with Thailand and uncertainties in Cambodia’s export markets, particularly in the United States.

Bhanu Ranjan, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

The World Bank has projected that Bangladesh’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth could reach 4.8 percent in the current fiscal year 2025–2026, signaling a modest rebound from earlier estimates.

This projection was shared in the October edition of the Bangladesh Development Update, released on Tuesday.

Jean Pesme, the World Bank’s Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan, stated, “Bangladesh’s economy has demonstrated resilience in recent times. However, bold reforms and swift implementation are essential to ensure sustainable growth and quality employment.”

The report also highlighted that declining investment, vulnerabilities in the banking sector, and weak revenue collection remain key challenges for the country’s economy.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

The short film The Plain Sings, written and directed by Gita Feyzi and produced by Diman Zandi, has been selected for the competition section of two French film festivals: the 48th Poitiers International Film Festival (November 28 – December 5, 2025) and the 8th Cinemusica L’Isola Festival (October 14 – 21, 2025).

The Poitiers Festival brings together emerging filmmakers, industry professionals, and audiences to explore debut works and participate in meaningful discussions. Cinemusica, on the other hand, focuses on the relationship between cinema and music, offering masterclasses, workshops, and conferences alongside its screenings.

Previously, The Plain Sings has received awards in Germany, Austria, Bulgaria, Italy, and Berlin, among other locations. The film tells the story of a shepherd girl whose life takes a dramatic turn after a wolf attacks her flock.

ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text and always include the source link. Unauthorized editing or sharing without proper attribution may result in legal consequences.