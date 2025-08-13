AJA Newsbites – August 13, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

On August 11, President Lee Jae-myung granted special Liberation Day pardons to several prominent political figures, including Cho Kuk, leader of the Cho Kuk Innovation Party and former justice minister, and Yoon Mee-hyang, a former Democratic Party lawmaker.

Traditionally, a president’s first round of pardons focuses on minor civil offenses. However, this year’s list included individuals convicted of serious crimes such as academic fraud, embezzlement of donations meant for former “comfort women,” bribery, and assault.

Critics—including opposition parties and segments of the media—have condemned the pardons, arguing they undermine the rule of law and bear little connection to the stated goal of “national unity.” Many view the move as a form of political payback.

The presidential office and the Ministry of Justice were also criticized for offering no clear explanation, raising concerns that such decisions could further erode public trust in institutions.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

Pouya Aghlizadeh, an Iranian writer, filmmaker, and one of six Iranian members of the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI), has been selected as a jury member for the upcoming DMZ International Documentary Film Festival in South Korea.

The DMZ festival—one of the most prominent documentary film events in South Korea and East Asia—champions the themes of “Peace, Coexistence, and Reconciliation.” Held near the heavily fortified border between North and South Korea, the festival will celebrate its 17th edition from September 11 to 17, 2025, in Gyeonggi Province.

Aghlizadeh, currently working on the film and television project The Tenth Symphony, will serve as the sole Iranian jury member at the festival. His previous works include Playback (2022), Room of Light (2020), Room No. 4 (2016), and Nest (2012), all of which have garnered multiple awards at festivals across the U.S. and Europe.

Habib Toumi, THE AsiaN, Bahrain

The Federation of Gulf Journalists has strongly condemned what it described as a “horrific crime” committed by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip, involving the targeted assassination of five Palestinian journalists and photographers.

According to the Federation, this brings the total number of journalists killed since the beginning of the aggression to 242. “This systematic targeting is intended to silence the voice of truth and conceal the crimes of the occupation,” the statement said.

The Federation declared that such attacks amount to full-fledged war crimes and represent blatant violations of international law. It urged the international community, media organizations, and human rights institutions to take urgent and effective measures to halt these crimes and to ensure comprehensive protection for journalists in conflict zones. Reaffirming its position, the Federation expressed its unwavering solidarity with Palestinian journalists and the families of the martyrs.

