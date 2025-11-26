62 Million People in Bangladesh at Risk of Falling Below Poverty Line: World Bank

By Bhanu R. Chakraborty

DHAKA: Poverty in Bangladesh decreased significantly from 2010 to 2022, but about 62 million people are still at risk of falling below the poverty line, according to a World Bank report.

The report, titled ‘Bangladesh Poverty and Inequality Assessment 2025’, released in Dhaka on Tuesday, said that about 62 million people (about one-third of the country’s total population) are at risk of falling below the poverty line due to illness, natural disasters or any other unforeseen disaster. The report said that poverty has been reduced significantly in Bangladesh between 2010 and 2022.

As a result, the quality of life of about 30 million people has improved. Access to essential services such as electricity, education and sanitation has also become easier.

The report said that since 2016, the course of Bangladesh’s economic growth has changed, becoming relatively less inclusive. The rich have benefited from the growth, resulting in increased income inequality. It also said that job creation in the manufacturing sector has stagnated, and instead, employment is being created in less productive sectors, with women and young people being the most affected.

At the launch of the report, Jean Pem, World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan, said, Bangladesh has been known for its success in poverty reduction for many years. But the changing global context, climate risks and the slowdown in job creation have led to a decline in labour income. He added, the most effective way to reduce poverty and ensure human dignity is to create jobs, especially for youth, women and vulnerable groups.

The report identifies four key policy actions that will help reduce poverty and inequality. These are: strengthening the employment base in the manufacturing sector, providing more decent work for the poor and vulnerable, building a pro-poor market system by investing in modern processing industries, and strengthening risk-resilience through social protection programs.