A Giant of Korean Drama: Lee Soon-jae Passes Away at 91

This file photo, taken in 2021, shows actor Lee Soon-jae. (Yonhap)

By Lee Sang-ki

Former President of Asia Journalist Association, Publisher of The AsiaN

SEOUL: Legendary Korean actor Lee Soon-jae passed away early on November 25, just nine days after celebrating his 91st birthday.

Across more than six decades, Lee built one of the most distinguished careers in Korean performing arts. He made his stage debut in 1956 in the play Beyond the Horizon while still a senior in the Department of Philosophy at Seoul National University. His television debut followed in 1961 with KBS’s first-ever drama, Should I Become a Human Too, marking the beginning of a prolific presence on the small screen.

Over the years, Lee became one of Korea’s most enduring and beloved performers, appearing in more than 140 drama series in addition to an extensive body of work in film and theatre. He rose to nationwide fame with his role as Daebari’s Father in the hit series What Is Love, and delivered acclaimed performances in major historical dramas including Hur Jun and Yi San.

Later in life, Lee endeared himself to younger audiences through his signature comedic roles in the High Kick series, further cementing his cross-generational appeal.

Beyond acting, Lee also entered public service, serving as a lawmaker in Korea’s 14th National Assembly. As a distinguished professor at Gachon University, he mentored aspiring actors, sharing the craft and discipline that defined his own career.

Active on stage and screen until his final days, Lee Soon-jae leaves behind a legacy of artistry, integrity, and cultural impact—reflected in the deep admiration and sorrow expressed across the nation at his passing.