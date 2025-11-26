Pakistan’s Sindh Province, China-Africa & Asia Economic Trade Team Agree on Strategic Biotechnology, Livestock Partnerships

Meeting between Sindh Chief Minister and China-Africa & Asia Economic Trade Cooperation delegation

By Nasir Aijaz

The AsiaN Representative

KARACHI: Chief Minister of Sindh province of Pakistan, Syed Murad Ali Shah hosted on Wednesday a high-stakes meeting with the China-Africa & Asia Economic Trade Cooperation delegation and the representatives from Louyang Modern Biology, proposing extensive bilateral and triangular collaboration in biotechnology, agriculture modernization, and livestock development.

The Chief Minister highlighted Sindh as a “growth-ready province” with vast potential, particularly in its 14 million acres of fertile land and expanding industrial zones.

The Chinese delegation, led by Hao Yuejiao, included senior officials from Louyang Modern Biology – Wang Shanpu, Wang Chuangye, Bai Xue, Yao Shunli, and Zhang Xingwei.

Shah invited Chinese firms to explore high-value investment opportunities in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, smart agriculture, and livestock innovation.

The meeting discussed several potential areas of cooperation, including the establishment of biotechnology R&D laboratories in Karachi or Hyderabad city. Joint ventures in medicinal plants, organic fertilizers, bio-agriculture, and veterinary health. Transfer of climate-resilient, high-yield crop technologies. Development of smart farming systems and modern seed research centers. Setting up bio-fertilizer production units across Sindh

The Chief Minister said Sindh’s 14 million acres of fertile agricultural land and expanding industrial zones provide an ideal environment for large-scale Chinese investment.

The China-Africa & Asia Economic Trade Promotion organization was urged to facilitate export linkages for Sindh’s textile, leather, seafood, rice, and agri-products. Connect Sindh’s entrepreneurs with African and Chinese markets and co-host a Sindh–China–Africa Investment Forum in Karachi to strengthen triangular trade cooperation.

A major portion of the discussion focused on livestock biotechnology, vaccine production, disease diagnostics, and traceability systems.

The delegation was briefed on the potential of Pakistan’s livestock sector, which contributes 14.97 per cent to national GDP, holds 237 million livestock heads, and produces 72 million tons of milk, with Sindh contributing 23–27 per cent to the national share.

Areas identified for cooperation included livestock tagging and traceability systems under a public-private partnership. Vaccine production and bulk packaging through a joint venture with the Sindh Institute of Animal Health. Advanced disease diagnostic platforms with technology transfer and operationalization of the Sindh Livestock Registration and Trading Authority

It was agreed that Sindh will form a task to implement the MoUs signed between Pakistan and China regarding livestock cooperation.

Chief Minister and visiting delegation agreed signing of the MoU and Joint Venture (JV) agreements with Louyang Modern Biology and the Sindh Institute of Animal Health. Resolution of operational, logistical, and financial aspects for vaccine manufacturing partnerships, launch of Phase-III investor solicitation for livestock tagging and traceability and formation of a follow-up working group meeting next week to finalize actionable plans were also decided.