Bangladesh celebrates Bangla New Year with colour, culture and joy

People participate in the Ananda Shobhajatra procession to celebrate the first day of the Bangla New Year in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, April 14, 2025. (Photo : AP/Yonhap News)

By Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty

DHAKA: Bangladesh welcomed the Bangla New Year 1432 with a jubilant spirit and celebrates Pahela Boishakh, the first day of the year on Monday (14 April), with songs and colourful rallies.

Thousands of people gathered at Ramna Batamul in the capital city since the dawn to participate in the celebrations.

In keeping with traditions, a musical performance of Chhayanaut (music school) began at Ramna Batamul to celebrate the Bangla New Year with the theme “Amar Mukti Aloy Aloy” (my freedom lies in the light).

Later, in the morning at Dhaka University, the Faculty of Fine Arts (Charukala) brought out the Anando Shobhajatra (Rally), formerly called ‘Mangal Shobhajatra’- the iconic rally celebrating the festive spirit of Pahela Baishakh (first day of the year).

People from all walks of life, including those from the different ethnic communities, participated in the colourful procession. This year, the procession carries the theme, “Symphony of the New Year, End of Fascism,” designed to capture the spirit of the July uprising and to express solidarity with the people of Palestine. Thousands of people attended the Rally.

This year, people from 28 ethnic minority groups, government and private educational institutions, social and cultural organisations and guests from different countries attended the Shobhajatra. Alongside, processions and cultural events were organised in cities and towns all over the country to celebrate Pahela Baishak, the first day of Bangla New Year 1432.

The procession, known as “Pahela Baishakh Anando Shobhajatra”, was first organised in 1986 by an organisation, Charupith, in Jashore.

Later in 1989, the Faculty of Fine Arts at Dhaka University organised a colourful procession on the Pahela Baishakh, which was named Anando Shobhajatra.

Following the mass uprising in 1990, the procession was renamed Mangal Shobhajatra. Since then, it has been organised under the name Mangal Shobhajatra. This year the government changed the name of Mangal Shobhajatra to Barshabaran Ananda Shobhajatra.