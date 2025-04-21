Call to end crimes against media professionals

The programme in progress (Photo by By Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty)

DHAKA: Speakers at a programme in Dhaka called for action to tackle the increasing threats faced by journalists and to end the culture of impunity for crimes against media professionals.

UNESCO-IPDC and News Network jointly launched this programme for Promoting Safety of Journalists on April 17.

Speaking at the inaugural event held at the YWCA Training Center in Dhaka, Dr. Suzan Vize, UNESCO Head of Office and Representative to Bangladesh, emphasized the importance of practicing safety measures to safeguard journalists from the frequent risks and attacks they face.

She urged both governmental and non-governmental organizations to collaborate in creating a safer environment for media personnel. Dr. Vize highlighted that ensuring the safety of journalists is not only crucial for their well-being but also vital for the preservation of democracy and freedom of expression.

With support from UNESCO-IPDC, News Network is implementing this initiative across four divisional headquarters—Dhaka, Khulna, Rajshahi, and Rangpur. The program will provide training to around 100 journalists from both national and regional print and electronic media, focusing on digital and physical safety, gender-sensitive reporting, and legal protections.

The event was followed by a discussion meeting in which speakers stressed the urgent need for effective measures to safeguard journalists and enhance their access to safety resources—such as protective equipment and training in both digital and physical security.