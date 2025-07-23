AJA Newsbites – July 23, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Director Park Chan-wook’s new film I Can’t Help It has been officially selected for the competition section of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival. The film tells the story of a laid-off middle-aged man who resorts to eliminating his rivals in a desperate attempt to reclaim his job. It stars Lee Byung-hun and Son Ye-jin.

Park is internationally acclaimed for his films including Oldboy (Grand Prix, Cannes 2004), Thirst (Jury Prize, Cannes 2009), The Handmaiden (2016), and Decision to Leave (Best Director, Cannes 2022). I Can’t Help It marks Korea’s first entry in the Venice competition since Pietà in 2012. The festival will run from August 27 to September 6.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

The Ministry of Human Resources (MOHR) will begin enforcing the Minimum Wages Order (PGM) 2024 on August 1, 2025, requiring employers to pay workers a minimum salary of RM1,700 (USD 400.38). The Order also applies to employers previously granted a six-month deferment, which ends this month.

The Ministry stated that the revised wage rate was announced in the 2025 Budget and must be implemented starting February 1, 2025, by employers with five or more workers, as well as those engaged in professional activities classified under the Malaysia Standard Classification of Occupations (MASCO) 2020.

Employers with fewer than five employees were granted a six-month grace period, which ends on July 31, 2025. The Order applies to foreign workers and apprentices under contract but excludes domestic workers.

Non-compliance constitutes an offence under the National Wages Consultative Council Act 2011 (Act 732), punishable by a fine of up to RM10,000 per employee. An additional fine of RM1,000 per day may be imposed if the offence continues after conviction. Repeat offenders may face a maximum fine of RM20,000 or imprisonment of up to five years.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Very Words Inc., an electric motorcycle manufacturer from the Republic of Korea, has pledged to collaborate with Cambodia in reducing greenhouse gas emissions through the Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMO) mechanism. The company will invest in and establish an electric motorcycle manufacturing plant and mobile charging stations in the Kingdom.

Speaking at the Cambodia-Korea Cooperation Ceremony on Monday, Dr. Malle Fofana, Asia Director of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), expressed gratitude to the Cambodian government, particularly the Ministry, for its support of Korean investors and for its strong cooperation with GGGI in efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions—key contributors to global warming and climate change.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

Torrential rains have claimed 21 more lives in Pakistan over the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 242 since the onset of the monsoon season, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The fatalities were caused by flash floods, collapsing homes, drowning, electrocution, lightning strikes, and landslides. In the past 24 hours, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 10 deaths and two injuries, Islamabad saw five deaths and one injury, Sindh recorded two deaths, Gilgit-Baltistan reported three deaths and one injury, and Azad Kashmir recorded one death and two injuries. Of the 21 victims, six were men, three were women, and twelve were children. Among the six injured were two men, one woman, and three children.

Since the beginning of the monsoon season, a total of 242 people have died and 598 have been injured. The deceased include 83 men, 43 women, and 116 children. Among the injured are 232 men, 167 women, and 199 children, the NDMA reported.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

The Government of Tajikistan is planning a significant increase in primary aluminum production—one of the country’s key export commodities.

According to the government-approved macroeconomic outlook for 2026–2028, output is projected to reach 131,000 metric tons in 2026 (+21% compared to 2025), 157,000 tons in 2027 (+~20%), and 188,000 tons by 2028 (+~20%). In 2024, primary aluminum production rose to 82,200 tons, marking a 23% increase over 2023. Exports surpassed 71,000 tons, generating over $180 million in revenue.

The country’s sole producer, TALCO (Tajik Aluminum Company), is one of Central Asia’s largest industrial enterprises. Although its nameplate capacity stands at 517,000 tons annually, actual production remains significantly lower. Output is expected to reach 108,000 tons in 2025, approaching the levels last seen in 2019.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

President Pezeshkian stated that Iran’s enemies falsely claim the country is seeking to build an atomic bomb. He emphasized that Iran has no such intention and criticized these accusations for creating a distorted image of the nation. He also denounced certain media outlets for spreading inhumane rhetoric.

The President condemned Israel for targeting civilians and hospitals, questioning how such actions can be tolerated by the international community. He expressed gratitude to the Iranian people for remaining united in defense of their country, despite past errors. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to serving the public with honesty and pledged to continue working tirelessly for the good of the nation. He also thanked those who have remained loyal to Iran.

