AJA Newsbites – May 20, 2025

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korea has officially designated Buddhist temple cuisine as a national intangible cultural heritage. Rooted in the principle of non-violence, temple food avoids meat, fish, and pungent ingredients such as garlic and green onions. Traditionally prepared by monks for spiritual practice and communal dining, these plant-based dishes embody core Buddhist values. With origins tracing back to the Goryeo era, temple cuisine has long influenced Korean food culture. During the Joseon Dynasty, temples also played a significant role in developing fermented foods and fostering exchanges with local communities through culinary traditions.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s Ministry of Health has issued a public call encouraging all individuals aged 12 and older to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, as part of efforts to maintain community immunity and prevent the spread of the virus in 2025.

In an official statement directed to national hospital directors and provincial and municipal health officials, the Ministry noted recent detections of a new COVID-19 variant — the JN.1 lineage of Omicron. To strengthen public resistance and curb transmission, authorities have been instructed to promote booster vaccinations every six months.

The Ministry emphasized that the booster campaign will prioritize vulnerable groups, including the elderly, individuals with chronic illnesses, and those with weakened immune systems.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

A man gunned down last night in Matli, a town in the southern Sindh province of Pakistan, has been identified as Razaullah Nizamani, also known as Abu Saifullah—a reportedly key figure in the religious extremist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the alleged mastermind behind several attacks in India.

Abu Saifullah was killed by three unidentified armed individuals on motorcycles, who managed to flee the scene. Media reports suggest that he had been living in Matli under the guise of a devout religious figure. The reports also indicate that Pakistani intelligence agencies were aware of his presence in the area.

Abu Saifullah was said to be responsible for financing, recruitment, and logistical operations for LeT, and played a role in facilitating the infiltration of terrorists into India.

Bhanu Ranjan, ATN Bangla TV, Bangladesh

A quarter of the adult population in Bangladesh suffers from high blood pressure (hypertension). Despite this, nearly 50 percent of those affected are unaware of their condition.

This information was revealed by health experts during a seminar held at the National Heart Foundation Hospital and Research Institute in Dhaka, in observance of World Hypertension Day. The experts referred to high blood pressure as a “silent killer,” stressing that regular blood pressure checks and medication, when necessary, can help individuals maintain good health throughout their lives.

They emphasized that high blood pressure is a major risk factor for several complex and life-threatening conditions, including heart disease, stroke, and kidney failure. Experts also highlighted the importance of healthy eating habits, regular physical activity, stress management, and a balanced lifestyle in preventing and managing hypertension.

Habib Toumi, THE AsiaN, Bahrain

Bahrain took part in the inaugural mass of Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican. Representing the Kingdom, Shaikh Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Isa bin Salman Education Charitable Trust, conveyed the congratulations of Bahrain’s leadership to the Pope and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to the shared values of coexistence, compassion, and peace.

Although Bahrain is an overwhelmingly Muslim country, it has maintained strong relations with the Vatican. Reflecting these ties, Pope Francis visited the Kingdom in November 2022.

The country is home to 20 officially registered churches, primarily attended by expatriates, many of whom are from Asian countries. Despite their small numbers, Bahraini Christians have enjoyed consistent representation in the upper chamber of the bicameral parliament since 2002.

