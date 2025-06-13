AJA Newsbites – June 13, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Oh Kwang-soo, the Senior Presidential Secretary for Civil Affairs, tendered his resignation just four days after taking office. The move comes amid allegations of proxy real estate ownership and loans taken out under another person’s name, which have triggered mounting pressure—even from within the ruling party.

Oh is said to have resigned in order to avoid placing a burden on the newly inaugurated Lee Jae-myung administration. If accepted, his departure would mark the first high-level resignation of the new government.

Previous controversies from Oh’s time as a prosecutor have also resurfaced, including allegations of proxy transactions and questionable loan repayments. Speaking to reporters, Oh said he felt “ashamed and sorry,” while the presidential office is currently deliberating over whether to accept his resignation.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

As part of a training program aimed at fast-tracking Cambodia’s most promising early-stage startups toward product-market fit and commercialization, Khmer Enterprise, in close collaboration with 2080 Ventures, has this week launched the Cambodia Startup Launchpad.

Headquartered in the United States and South Korea, 2080 Ventures brings extensive global expertise in startup acceleration and venture building. “Our mission is to turn Cambodian early-stage startups into scalable ventures ready for ASEAN and beyond. We’re proud to join forces with Khmer Enterprise in building a thriving innovation ecosystem in Cambodia,” said Timur Daudpota, Founding Partner of 2080 Ventures.

With a strong commitment to the Cambodian market, 2080 Ventures ensures that founders receive world-class mentorship tailored to local challenges and regional opportunities.

Habib Toumi, THE AsiaN, Bahrain

Women in Bahrain account for 55 percent of the public sector workforce, according to official figures.

In the health sector, their representation is even higher, making up 66 percent of all employees.

However, in the private sector—where labor-intensive jobs such as construction and fishing are predominant—women constitute only 37 percent of the workforce.

Bahrain has consistently honored the role of women, publicly recognizing their social, political, and economic contributions to the kingdom’s development. The country continues to advocate for greater empowerment to further elevate the status of women in partnership with their male counterparts.

Established in 2001, the Supreme Council for Women—the official body tasked with promoting women’s political, social, and economic empowerment—has played a leading role in supporting women across all sectors.

Bahrain also celebrates Bahraini Women’s Day every year on December 1, highlighting a different theme each year to showcase and promote women’s achievements.

