AJA Newsbites – July 26, 2025

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

A Sri Lankan worker dreaming of a “Korean Dream” now faces deportation after suffering abuse at a brick factory in Naju, South Korea. Earlier this year, Korean workers tied him with plastic wrap and lifted him by forklift. Under the Employment Permit System, if he fails to find a new job within three months after quitting, he loses legal status. President Lee Jae-myung condemned the act as “a clear human rights violation.” Labor activists urge legal reforms, citing the excessive power employers hold over migrant workers’ lives. The government assigned an official to help A find a new job urgently.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Anwar Ibrahim Mediates Border Tension, Pushes Peace Talks. Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, said on July 25 he had spoken with Phumtham Wechayachai, Acting Prime Minister of Thailand, and Hun Manet, Prime Minister of Cambodia, to urge a ceasefire. After a party meeting in Alor Star, Anwar said, “Both leaders welcomed my role and asked me to continue.” He stressed diplomacy, adding both sides agreed in principle to halt fighting, though some violations occurred. A day earlier, troops clashed along the disputed border, with each side blaming the other. Anwar, as ASEAN Chair, expressed concern and pledged continued mediation to facilitate a peace process.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

At least 260 schools in Cambodia’s Oddar Meanchey province were shut after clashes erupted with Thai forces. Thailand used cluster bombs and F-16s to strike Preah Vihear temple, markets, and civilian areas. PM Hun Manet said Thai troops attacked Cambodian army positions at Ta Moan Thom and Ta Krabey temples, expanding the conflict zone. “We prefer peaceful resolution, but must respond with force to armed aggression,” he said. Meanwhile, Thai media and social platforms spread fake news that former PM Hun Sen had fled to China, further fueling tensions.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

Senior Iranian diplomats began talks with France, Germany, and the UK in Istanbul on Friday, marking the first face-to-face meeting since the recent 12-day war. Held at the Iranian consulate, the dialogue includes deputy foreign ministers Kazem Gharibabadi and Majid Takht-Ravanchi leading Iran’s delegation. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei confirmed the deputy-level meeting is taking place outside Europe, with the EU’s deputy foreign policy chief also present.

