AJA Newsbites – July 5, 2025

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

President Lee Jae-myung held his first national press conference on the 30th day of his presidency, addressing 15 questions from journalists—many of them women—with composure and clarity. The appearance marked a notable shift from his past public image as a legal defendant.

Emphasizing pragmatic governance, inclusive appointments, and open dialogue with the opposition, Lee voiced support for a phased transition to a 4.5-day workweek, a peace-centered North Korea policy, and bold judicial reform that would separate prosecutorial powers from investigative authority.

On regional development, he promoted a “5-core + 3-special” national strategy and pledged to strengthen support for rural areas. In terms of foreign policy, he underscored the importance of cooperation with the United States, Japan, and China, while maintaining a calm and balanced stance on trade and security issues. The president ended the press conference on a rare personal note, expressing his hope to finally “rest properly” during his first presidential vacation.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Since April 2025, a total of 36 individuals aged between 25 and 36 have been detained in three phases of operations conducted by the Counter-Terrorism Special Branch Division of the Royal Malaysia Police (RPM) in the states of Selangor and Johor.

Inspector-General of Police Mohd Khalid Ismail stated that the militant group, allegedly orchestrated by Bangladeshi nationals, had been actively spreading extremist ideology through digital platforms. The group was ultimately dismantled through a series of coordinated security operations.

Mohd Khalid emphasized that the operation was a strategic move by the RPM to prevent foreign militant threats and safeguard national stability and security.

“Malaysia was not the target, but it became a hub for the dissemination of radical and extremist ideology among the migrant community. We will not compromise on national security,” he said during a press conference at Bukit Aman on Friday.

Earlier, Minister of Home Affairs Saifuddin Nasution Ismail revealed that police had dismantled a foreign militant network with the arrest of 36 Bangladeshi nationals allegedly involved in extremist and terrorist activities.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian Minister of Posts and Telecommunications Chea Vandet on Friday warned of the growing risks associated with the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), as the technology becomes increasingly popular among the public.

Speaking at a national workshop on the draft National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence and the official launch of the Report on the Assessment of the Ethical Readiness of Artificial Intelligence in Cambodia, the minister urged all government ministries and institutions to “properly assess the risks of using AI” in their respective sectors.

“AI has certainly brought greater convenience to daily life,” Minister Chea Vandet said. “However, it also presents significant risks — such as fake news, manipulated images, and deepfake videos — which can disrupt society and, in some cases, lead to legal consequences.”

The workshop comes amid a surge in AI-generated content on platforms like Facebook and TikTok, where users increasingly create synthetic text, audio, and video for both entertainment and political purposes.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

The Pakistan Army has killed 30 terrorists near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in North Waziristan District.

According to a statement posted on Friday by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, security forces detected the movement of a large group of terrorists affiliated with an Indian proxy on the nights of July 1–2 and 2–3, 2025. The group was attempting to infiltrate the border in the general area of Hassan Khel, North Waziristan District.

Pakistani troops responded swiftly and effectively, thwarting the infiltration attempt. As a result of precise and skillful engagement, all 30 Indian-sponsored terrorists were neutralized. A significant cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was also recovered from the slain militants, ISPR added.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran magazine, Iran

Esmail Baghai, spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, emphasized that diplomacy never ceases, even during times of war, and must not be exploited for deception or psychological warfare. He condemned recent Israeli and U.S. attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities as illegal and aggressive violations of Iran’s sovereignty and international law, causing significant damage and numerous civilian casualties. Baghai stressed that Iran’s nuclear sites are subject to rigorous IAEA inspections, making these attacks unjustifiable. He described the strikes as a betrayal of diplomacy, occurring amid ongoing negotiations and violating UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which affirms Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear activities.

