AJA Newsbites – August 22, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

The debut of CORTIS, following in the footsteps of BTS and TXT, is drawing significant attention in Korea. As BigHit Music’s first new boy group in six years, the five teenage members define themselves as a young creator crew—actively involved in producing their own music, choreography, and videos. They participated in every track on their debut album, with the title track “What You Want” offering a unique blend of boom bap hip-hop and 1960s rock. By co-directing their music videos and collaborating with U.S. artist Teezo Touchdown, CORTIS showcases its global ambitions. Positioned as a “creator-type artist group,” CORTIS introduces a new model in K-pop.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

The appointment of Judson Chhabra as Hub Manager and Chief Operator of the United Nations Humanitarian Response Depot Kuala Lumpur (UNHRD KL) is not only a significant personal achievement for him but also a milestone in increasing the participation of Malaysians in key leadership roles within the United Nations.

Datuk Seri Muhamad Hasan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, expressed his appreciation upon receiving the letter from Judson, noting that this appointment makes him the first Malaysian to lead one of the five UNHRD hubs worldwide.

“I commend the efforts of UNHRD KL in strengthening its logistical capacity and supporting Malaysian suppliers with strategic domestic income. The government of Malaysia is committed to supporting and collaborating with UNHRD KL to ensure its operations run smoothly for the benefit of the global community,” Muhamad said.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s Ministry of Labor and Vocational Training has carried out a 3-day campaign aimed at registering workers returning from Thailand, in order to help them secure employment in enterprises, companies, and factories. The campaign ensures that workers receive appropriate wages either in person or through temporary arrangements, providing greater convenience for them.

According to the Ministry, the private sector must cooperate in the spirit of “Khmer love Khmer” to support Cambodian people in finding jobs, thereby boosting the national economy and promoting sustainable development.

Following the deadly 5-day border clash between Cambodia and Thailand from July 24 to 28, over 900,000 Cambodians have returned from Thailand. The Cambodian government is currently working to find employment opportunities for them.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

Officials from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are planning a trip to Washington to discuss Iran’s nuclear program. The primary goal of the visit will be to establish a new framework for cooperation between Iran and the IAEA. However, Iran’s Foreign Minister has emphasized that the visit will not include inspections of nuclear sites. At present, there is no agreement in place with the IAEA, and inspections will not begin until a formal cooperation framework is established.

The timing of the visit is significant, as recent decisions by Iran’s parliament have suspended full cooperation with the IAEA. This means that the agency’s inspectors are effectively blocked unless security guarantees are approved by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. While the visit could signal a potential diplomatic breakthrough, the lack of inspections highlights the ongoing cautious nature of the Iran-IAEA relationship.

Habib Toumi, THE AsiaN, Bahrain

Bahrain’s journalists have re-elected Isa Al Shaiji as chairman of the Bahrain Journalists Association (BJA), alongside eight new members elected to the association’s board.

In the biennial elections, Al Shaiji was re-elected unopposed, as no other candidates ran for the position. However, the election of the board members was filled with suspense, with the final results only confirmed after an independent team counted all 113 ballots, overseeing the entire process and the candidacies.

The newly elected board includes three women running for the first time, continuing the tradition of female representation in the association’s leadership, which has been in place since the inaugural elections in 2000.

