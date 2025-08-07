AJA Newsbites – August 7, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Son Heung-min has officially joined LAFC after a decade at Tottenham. He signed as a Designated Player through 2027, with an option to extend his contract until June 2029. “I came here to win. LA is an iconic city,” Son said. Having completed preseason, he is expected to make his MLS debut soon.

The LAFC Chairman called him “a global icon who perfectly embodies the club’s values.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass presented Son with a certificate naming him an official “Angeleno.” “I want to make the Korean community proud,” Son added. “It’s a new challenge, but I dream of becoming a legend here as well.”

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Japan’s Embassy in Cambodia on Wednesday denied social media claims that the Japanese government would provide combat drones to Thailand.

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page, the embassy stated, “This information is FALSE.”

It clarified that the Japanese government has never planned to supply such equipment to Thailand, nor has it received any request from the Thai government. The embassy emphasized that Japan’s assistance is strictly limited to non-military areas and those not directly related to international conflict.

“We kindly ask that you refrain from spreading false information,” the statement read, adding that the Japanese government places the highest importance on the implementation of the ceasefire agreement between Cambodia and Thailand and on the prompt restoration of peace in the region.

Shafiqul Bashar, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

The next general election to elect the 13th Parliament of Bangladesh will be held in February 2026, just ahead of the month of Ramadan. This announcement was made by Dr. Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of the interim government, in a televised address on Tuesday night, marking July Uprising Day.

“Our final responsibility is to organize the election,” he said, adding, “We will now begin the process of handing over power to an elected government.”

On this day last year, the former Awami League government collapsed following a month-long mass movement, and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina subsequently left the country. On August 8, Nobel laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus formed the interim government, assuming office as its Chief Adviser.

Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, Dr. Yunus read the July Declaration at a mass rally held on the premises of the Parliament building. The declaration, consisting of 28 clauses, honored the martyrs of last year’s July movement as national heroes and pledged full support to the families of those killed or injured during the uprising. Leaders of major political parties, including BNP, Jamaat, and others, were present at the July Declaration ceremony.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

A team of young Iranian engineers has designed and built a smart robot to collect recyclable waste from beaches. Equipped with a powerful brush, precise sensors, and lithium batteries, the robot is capable of picking up plastic bottles and other debris from the sand.

Beaches are beautiful yet fragile ecosystems that are increasingly threatened by plastic pollution. According to the United Nations, over 11 million tons of plastic enter the oceans each year—much of it originating from coastal areas.

In Iran, both the northern and southern coastlines experience significant increases in waste during holidays, including plastic bottles, single-use dishes, and food scraps. The robot is powered by DC motors and controlled by an Arduino Mega board. It uses ultrasonic sensors to detect trash and avoid obstacles. Its mission is not only to clean the beaches, but also to raise public awareness about the environmental damage caused by plastic waste.

