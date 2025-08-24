AJA Newsbites – August 24, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

North Korea has accused South Korea of firing warning shots with 12.7mm machine guns at its soldiers who were constructing barriers near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on August 19, labeling the move a “dangerous provocation.”

In a statement, Senior General Ko Jong-chol said the construction was part of a long-term border fortification effort and “posed no threat.”

He also condemned the resumed loudspeaker broadcasts and the ongoing Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) military exercises, characterizing them as evidence of South Korea’s hostile intentions.

In response, the South Korean military reaffirmed its rules of engagement: issuing verbal warnings when North Korean troops approach the Military Demarcation Line (MDL), and opening fire if the line is crossed.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Following Israel’s recent suggestion to seize the Gaza Strip by force and its renewed push to expand the so-called “Greater Israel” territory, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers will convene an emergency meeting on 25 August 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Israel’s plans have been widely condemned as violations of international law, including the construction of thousands of illegal settlements in the E1 area between Baitulmaqdis (Jerusalem) and Ma’ale Adumim within Palestinian territory.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan will attend the meeting and hold discussions with his counterparts on the sidelines regarding collaborative efforts to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza, which has been exacerbated by the ongoing blockade of humanitarian aid by the Israeli Zionist regime.

“Malaysia remains firmly committed to supporting the Palestinian people in their pursuit of a sovereign and independent state based on pre-1967 borders, with East Baitulmaqdis as its capital,” said Mohamad.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

Tehran, the capital of Iran, is located in a complex seismic zone shaped by multiple active fault lines. This geographic setting makes the city prone to frequent micro-earthquakes, many of which go unnoticed by residents.

In recent years, these minor tremors have been regularly recorded, especially in areas such as Pishva, Garmsar, and Varamin—regions close to major geological faults like the Garmsar-Pishva and Eyvanaki faults.

Experts at Tehran’s Road, Housing, and Urban Development Research Center stress that these small seismic events are vital indicators of the region’s tectonic activity and potential for more powerful earthquakes.

Given Tehran’s dense population and aging infrastructure, there is an urgent need for comprehensive earthquake preparedness and mitigation strategies to protect both its residents and its historical heritage.

Habib Toumi, THE AsiaN, Bahrain

The eternally superstitious in Bahrain, who associate August 23 with disasters, are hoping the day will pass without any major incidents.

On August 23, 2000, a Gulf Air plane crashed while attempting to land at Bahrain International Airport. It remains the country’s only major aviation disaster, claiming the lives of 143 people—most of them Bahraini nationals.

In August 2004, a massive blackout struck Bahrain, leaving hundreds of thousands without relief from the searing heat for hours, bringing the nation to an unprecedented standstill.

The coincidence of these two events occurring around the same date has left many Bahrainis uneasy whenever August 23 approaches.

