AJA Newsbites – July 20, 2025

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Torrential Rain in Gapyeong Leaves 2 Dead, 5 Missing. Heavy downpours hit Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, early July 20, causing flash floods and landslides. The Dae-bo Bridge overflowed, prompting evacuation. Two people were confirmed dead, including a woman buried by a landslide that destroyed three homes. Five remain missing across Jojeong-myeon, Sang-myeon, and Buk-myeon. Police and rescue teams face difficulties due to flooding and communication failures. A convenience store collapsed and students were trapped at an education facility. Rain peaked at 76mm per hour, with a cumulative rainfall of nearly 200mm. Authorities declared emergency levels “Level B” and “Level A” in affected areas.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim rejected opposition demands for his resignation, stating that he saw no reason to step down since he had not stolen public funds. During a groundbreaking ceremony in Penang, he stressed that all government contracts are awarded through an open tender system. He urged critics to use parliamentary channels, such as a vote of no confidence or withdrawal of MP support, if they wished to challenge his leadership. Anwar indicated that he would step down peacefully if defeated, but otherwise, opponents would have to wait for the next general election, the date of which remains unannounced.

Habib Toumi, THE AsiaN, Bahrain

Bahrain reaffirmed its long-standing strategic security partnership with the United States, which spans more than 130 years. Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad noted that the Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement (C-SIPA), originally between Bahrain and the U.S., has recently been expanded to include the United Kingdom. He emphasized that the agreement enhances mutual trust and deepens military cooperation, while promoting regional security integration and collective deterrence against external threats. The pact also aims to expand collaboration with like-minded nations in commerce, science, technology, and defense, contributing to peace, stability, and shared prosperity across the Middle East.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian described the current ceasefire with Israel as fragile, following what he claimed was an unprovoked Israeli attack on Iranian territory. He stated that Iran defended itself and agreed to an unconditional ceasefire to prevent escalation. However, he warned that Israel’s track record made it unreliable, and said Iran remained fully alert in case of renewed hostilities. Tehran, according to the minister, does not seek war but is fully prepared to respond if the ceasefire collapses. He emphasized the need for vigilance and hoped diplomatic efforts could prevent further conflict.

Bhanu Ranjan, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

The UN Human Rights Office will establish a three-year mission in Bangladesh under a newly signed memorandum of understanding. The agreement was signed by Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk. According to a statement from the Geneva office, the mission will work closely with government institutions, civil society, and local partners to promote, monitor, and strengthen human rights nationwide. Türk stated that having an in-country presence would enhance dialogue, improve technical assistance, and help follow through on recommendations, representing a step forward in UN-Bangladesh rights cooperation.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

The United Nations has expressed deep concern over deadly monsoon rains in Pakistan, which have triggered flash floods and landslides in Punjab, killing dozens in one day. According to the UN, 63 deaths and 290 injuries were reported within 24 hours, bringing the national toll since June 26 to over 120. The UN noted the situation echoes the 2022 floods that affected 33 million people. Rivers are rising, rural homes are collapsing, and major roads are cut off. Authorities are monitoring “exceptionally high” flood levels along the Jhelum River and fear glacial lake outbursts in northern regions.



