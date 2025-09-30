AJA Newsbites – September 30, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Seoul’s Shilla Hotel has resumed bookings ahead of the upcoming APEC Summit, following China’s cancellation of its plan to reserve the entire venue.

Initially, the Chinese government had secured all banquet halls and guest rooms for President Xi Jinping and his delegation, prompting the hotel to inform couples that their scheduled weddings would need to be postponed due to a “national event.”

However, after China abruptly withdrew its reservation, the hotel notified affected customers that their ceremonies could proceed as planned and reopened room bookings to the public.

Industry sources suggest the cancellation reflects a change in President Xi’s itinerary. The incident has drawn attention to the tension between high-level diplomatic demands and private commitments, while also raising concerns over South Korea’s handling of APEC preparations.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Floods have struck nine provinces in Cambodia, destroying nearly 13,000 hectares of rice crops and affecting 21,357 households—an increase of 4,505 from previous figures.

According to Soth Kimkol Mony, spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Committee, between September 26 and 28, flooding impacted 40 cities and districts across the nine provinces, forcing the evacuation of 1,037 households to safer locations.

Provincial disaster management committees have been working to assist affected residents and to restore damaged rice crops and infrastructure as quickly as possible. The spokesperson added that the flooding was caused by heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunder and lightning, which affected about 60% of the region, including 50% of coastal areas.

Bhanu Ranjan, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

The five-day Sharadiya Durga Puja, the most significant religious festival of the Bangalee Hindu community, is being celebrated across Bangladesh.

The festival commenced on Monday with the unveiling of the face of the goddess on Maha Shashthi. The celebrations continue with Maha Saptami, Maha Ashtami, and Maha Nabami Puja, observed from Tuesday through Thursday. The festivities will conclude with the immersion of the idols on Bijoya Dashami, October 2.

This year, Durga Puja is being celebrated in a total of 33,355 temples nationwide, including 258 in Dhaka city. To ensure safety and security, law enforcement personnel have been deployed at all Puja venues.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

The Iranian short film She Is Not Here, written and directed by Saeed Seiri, has been officially selected for the 30th Schlingel International Film Festival in Germany.

One of Europe’s leading festivals dedicated to children’s and youth cinema, Schlingel will take place in Chemnitz from September 27 to October 4, 2025. The film follows the story of Kiana, a nine-year-old girl who becomes separated from her mother after an accident and must confront the emotional aftermath of trauma.

Starring Sara Mayeli and Alireza Gilouri, She Is Not Here has previously been screened at several festivals in Italy. Its selection for a German screening underscores the growing global recognition of independent Iranian cinema.

ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text and always include the source link. Unauthorized editing or sharing without proper attribution may result in legal consequences.