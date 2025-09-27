Awarding the Contrexville Medal to Iranian Filmmaker

Left: The hotel where the King of Persia (Iran) stayed during his visit to Contrexville in 1900; The hotel from the same angle, in 2025

Awarding the Contrexville Medal to an Iranian Filmmaker

By Alireza Bahrami

CONTREXVILLE: Luc Gerc, Mayor of Contrexville, France, awarded the city’s highest medal to Mehrdad Oskouei and Dr. Alireza Baharlou, two researchers of Qajar history from Iran.

In continuation of his photography and research work, Mehrdad Oskouei traveled to the historic city of Contrexville, France. There, at the invitation of the mayor and director of the city’s cultural department, and in the presence of senior researchers of the city’s history and the director of the Paris Cultural Association, a meeting was held. At this meeting, in appreciation of these two researchers, the filmmaker, photographer, and researcher were awarded the Contrexville Medal of Excellence for strengthening cultural cooperation between the two countries of Iran and France.

The King of Persia (Iran) and his entourage drinking mineral water in Contrexville

Mehrdad Oskouei and Alireza Baharlou are conducting a joint historical-visual research on the subject of the visit of Mozaffar al-Din Shah Qajar to the city of Contrexville, France.