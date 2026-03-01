Violent Anti-US Protests Erupt in Pakistan; 9 People Killed in Karachi

Police resort to shelling to disperse protesters outside the US Consulate in Karachi on March 1, 2026,

following Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s assassination. — Shakil Adil/ White Star



By Nasir Aijaz

The AsiaN Representative

ISLAMABAD: Protests erupted across Pakistan on Sunday against US and Israeli strikes that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei with violent clashes outside the US Consulate in Karachi, leaving multiple dead and dozens injured.

Demonstrations were also held in major cities, including Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta, where protesters clashed with law enforcement officers, who on several occasions resorted to shelling to disperse the crowds.

In Karachi, demonstrators gathered outside the US Consulate and attempted to advance towards the premises, throwing stones, after which police used shelling and other forceful measures to disperse the crowd.

The unrest resulted in at least nine fatalities and injuries to 36. Deputy Commissioner South District of Karachi Javed Nabi Khoso confirmed the deaths. Hospital authorities reported that injuries were caused by gunfire, baton charges, and stampedes during the clashes.

Dr. Sabir Memon, head of the Trauma Centre at Civil Hospital Karachi, said that eight bodies had been brought to the hospital, while 20 injured individuals were receiving medical treatment. One of the injured later succumbed to their wounds.

The police blocked several roads to stop the march towards the US consulate.

Separately, in Islamabad, a rally against the US and Israeli attacks on Iran turned tense on Embassy Road, as police confronted demonstrators near Serena Chowk.

Meanwhile, in Lahore, the Ittehad-e-Ummat Forum held a rally to protest the assassination of Khamenei. The situation became tense after police used shelling to disperse participants in the procession.

Similarly, in Peshawar, police prevented demonstrators from marching towards the US Consulate.

Separately in Islamabad, all roads leading to the red zone, which houses diplomatic missions and parliament, were blocked for traffic or any other public movement, police said.

The district administration has imposed Section 144, banning all types of public gatherings.

According to the Islamabad district administration, any form of assembly will be deemed illegal under the law. Citizens have been advised to refrain from participating in any protest, demonstration or gathering. The administration warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone found violating the orders.