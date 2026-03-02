AJA Newsbites – March 2, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Flocks of red-crowned cranes and white-naped cranes are returning to the Nakdong River along the Uiseong–Yecheon border and the Haepyeong Wetland. After largely disappearing following the Four Rivers Project, which removed sandbars and altered river depth, cranes are now reappearing in notable numbers, with up to 190 observed at Haepyeong and around 500 to 600 in nearby river sections.

At Haepyeong Wetland, reed removal and sandbar restoration have helped revive the habitat, while improved natural conditions in Uiseong and Yecheon have created new wintering grounds. Four sites along the Nakdong River are listed under the East Asian–Australasian Flyway Partnership (EAAF), underscoring their ecological importance along an international migratory route.

Experts note that cranes are indicator species that return only when habitat conditions are stable, emphasizing the need for sustained ecological restoration to reestablish the Nakdong River as a key flyway corridor.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he unequivocally condemns the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, warning that the act places the Middle East on the brink of grave and prolonged instability.

“I extend my condolences to the Islamic Republic of Iran and to the Iranian people at this profoundly difficult moment,” he said in a Facebook post on Sunday. However, he noted that those who welcome Khamenei’s death should recognise the consequences of such actions, stressing that existential threats rarely produce predictable reactions. The deliberate targeting of a head of state, he said, sets a dangerous precedent and undermines the norms and principles underpinning the international order.

“At the same time, I urge the Iranian authorities to respond with the utmost restraint. Malaysia aligns itself with statements issued by concerned countries calling on all parties to step back from further escalation,” Anwar said. The prime minister added that his foremost concern remains the welfare and safety of Malaysians in Iran, the Gulf States and the wider Middle East.

In the post, Anwar also called for an immediate ceasefire, protection of civilians and a return to meaningful dialogue, stressing that the crisis cannot be resolved by force but requires diplomacy, restraint and political will.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday denounced the targeting of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint strikes carried out by the United States and Israel, describing the action as a violation of international law norms.

The Iranian government confirmed early Sunday that Khamenei had been martyred in joint US-Israeli air strikes that began on February 28. In a post on X, Prime Minister Shehbaz said it was a long-established international convention that heads of state or government should not be targeted.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Bangladesh has expressed deep concern over the safety and security of its citizens in Iran following the recent attacks.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh conveyed the concern in a statement issued on Sunday afternoon (March 1). The statement said the ongoing conflict poses a threat to regional peace and stability, calling on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and return to diplomatic solutions. It also condemned violations of the sovereignty of countries in the region.

Bangladesh expressed hope that tensions would soon subside and that peace, security and stability would be restored across the Middle East.

