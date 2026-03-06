AJA Newsbites – March 7, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korea’s main opposition party, the People Power Party (PPP), is considering a “Korean Series-style” nomination process for candidates ahead of the June 3 local elections, a proposal that has drawn mixed reactions both within and outside the party. Modeled after the postseason system in professional sports, the plan introduces a multi-stage competition to determine the final candidate.

Under the proposal, challengers would first compete among themselves, with the winner then facing the incumbent in a final round. Supporters argue that the system could provide fair opportunities for political newcomers while allowing incumbents to highlight their experience and achievements. They also contend that the step-by-step competition would naturally enhance candidates’ electoral competitiveness and increase public interest in the nomination process. However, debate continues within the party over the fairness and practical effectiveness of the proposed system.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

A Bangladeshi national, Zobaidul Amin, 28, who was extradited to the United States over allegations of running an international child sexual exploitation ring, had attended medical school in Malaysia, officials said.

According to a statement issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Alaska, Zobaidul Amin was “living in and attending medical school in Malaysia prior to the charges.” “The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Justice Department have been working in coordination with Malaysian authorities since September 2022, when Zobaidul was charged by the Attorney-General’s Chambers of Malaysia with 13 counts related to the possession and production of child pornography,” the statement added, as quoted by the New Straits Times (NST).

Meanwhile, FBI Director Kash Patel said Zobaidul had been wanted since 2022 and was flown out of Malaysia on Wednesday. In a post, Patel also included photos showing what appeared to be three FBI officers escorting the suspect to a private jet on a runway. Zobaidul arrived in Alaska yesterday and will be charged, he said in a post on X. Patel also thanked Malaysia for its assistance in arresting the fugitive.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia plans to build an oil refinery that is expected to become operational within the next three years so the Kingdom can supply its domestic market.

According to Minister of Mines and Energy Keo Rattanak on Wednesday, the government has been in discussions with several investment companies regarding the construction of the oil refinery, which must be built on a large economic scale with a sufficient market.

The minister said the plan was initially proposed several years ago by Samdech Techo Hun Sen, Senate President and former Prime Minister, but it was delayed because Cambodia’s domestic market was still small at the time.

Bob Iskandar, Indonesia Global News, Indonesia

Indonesia’s energy reserves are currently estimated to last only 25–26 days, prompting the government to plan the construction of an energy storage facility with a 90-day capacity in Sumatra to strengthen national energy resilience.

Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Bahlil Lahadalia said that stocks of fuel, crude oil, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) are above minimum thresholds, but the country’s storage infrastructure capacity remains limited. The new storage project is targeted to begin in 2026 and will be located in Sumatra.

Leo Nirsha Darshan, Express Newspapers, Sri Lanka

The Sri Lanka Navy has safely evacuated 208 crew members from the Iranian naval vessel IRIS Bushehr following an emergency request to enter Sri Lankan waters. The operation, confirmed on Friday by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, comes amid a sharp escalation in regional hostilities.

The evacuation follows the sinking of another Iranian frigate, IRIS Dena, which was destroyed by a U.S. submarine torpedo on Wednesday nearby. While the Dena incident resulted in at least 87 fatalities, Sri Lankan authorities acted swiftly to secure the Bushehr after it reported engine failure.

Maintaining a stance of strict neutrality, Sri Lanka has moved the evacuated personnel—including 53 officers and 84 cadets—to a naval base near Colombo for medical screening. To protect commercial shipping interests, the vessel itself will be relocated to the Port of Trincomalee under joint Sri Lankan and Iranian supervision.

