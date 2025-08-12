AJA Newsbites – August 12, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

On August 11, DL Construction CEO Kang Yoon-ho, Chief Safety Officer Ha Jung-min, and around 80 other executives, site managers, and team leaders resigned, taking responsibility for a fatal fall that occurred at an apartment construction site in Uijeongbu on August 8.

The accident happened just two days after President Lee Jae-myung suggested the possibility of revoking Posco E&C’s license due to a series of fatal incidents. In response, DL Construction and its parent company, DL E&C, have suspended operations at more than 120 sites to conduct urgent safety inspections.

The government is now considering stricter measures, including mandatory CEO resignation, license suspension, and fines linked to company revenue in the event of construction site fatalities.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of five Al Jazeera media personnel who were killed in an Israeli military strike in Gaza City. The five journalists who lost their lives while carrying out their noble duty were Anas al-Sharif, Mohammed Qreiqeh, Ibrahim Zaher, Moamen Aliwa, and Mohammed Noufal.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Zahid said the media personnel died in their pursuit of truth, striving to report the reality on the ground and raise global awareness of the Palestinian people’s suffering. He emphasized that their courage and sacrifice stand as powerful evidence that the struggle for justice endures—even in the face of mortal danger.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the families of all the victims, and I strongly condemn this heinous act, which clearly violates international humanitarian law. Malaysia will continue to speak out on the global stage, advocate for justice for the Palestinian people, and demand an immediate end to attacks on journalists and humanitarian workers,” he said.

According to reports, two journalists and three cameramen were killed on Sunday after an Israeli attack targeted their tent near Al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Imports of goods from Thailand to Cambodia in July 2025 totaled over $166 million, a 44.1% decrease compared to July 2024, when imports were valued at over $297 million, according to the Director General of the General Department of Customs and Excise of Cambodia. Exports from Cambodia to Thailand in July 2025 amounted to over $40 million, marking a 31.3% decline from the same month last year, which recorded more than $59 million.

Trade between Cambodia and Thailand remains largely normal, with the exception of vegetables, fruits, and fuel. As of August 2025, the Royal Government of Cambodia has not recommended a ban on other Thai goods, despite the armed conflict that erupted in May.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Central Asian nations have invested approximately $53 billion in the Eurasian Transport Framework (ETF) so far this year, accounting for more than 22% of all infrastructure projects across the Eurasian region, according to the Eurasian Development Bank’s Transport Projects Observatory. The region currently hosts 90 active infrastructure projects, with nearly two-thirds focused on constructing and upgrading major highways.

Kazakhstan leads the way with $23.3 billion in investments—representing 44% of the regional total—followed by Kyrgyzstan ($12 billion), Uzbekistan ($7.2 billion), Turkmenistan ($5.3 billion), and Tajikistan ($5 billion). The top 10 projects account for 58% of Central Asia’s ETF-related spending, with the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway project, valued at $4.7 billion, ranking as the largest.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

On August 8, 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump hosted a peace summit at the White House, where Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a historic agreement to end decades of conflict.

A central component of the deal is a new transit corridor—dubbed the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP)—that will connect Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan exclave through southern Armenia. The United States has secured exclusive development rights for 99 years, and a U.S.-based consortium will construct roads, railways, pipelines, and fiber-optic infrastructure under Armenian jurisdiction.

Iran has expressed strong opposition to the corridor. Tehran fears it could undermine its regional access and diminish its influence in the South Caucasus. An Iranian official warned that the corridor could become a “graveyard for Trump’s mercenaries.”

