Singapore Seeks “Right Constellation” To Recognize Palestine

By Ivan Lim

Former AJA President, Contributor to AsiaN

SINGAPORE: Amid world-wide outcry over Israel’s “genocidal” war in Gaza, pressure is on a feverish rise to make the Jewish state change course.

Breaking ranks with the United States, allies Britain, Australia, Portugal, Belgium and France have declared their recognition of Palestine to give impetus to the two-state solution as a viable long-term resolution to the Palestine conflict. They joined 140 out of the United Nations’ 193 members in doing so.

The tide of international public opinion has turned against Israel for going on an extermination campaign in Gaza in retaliation against the brutal October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas militants during which they killed 1,139 Israelis and took 200 as hostages, according to Israel. The Israeli counter-offensive had since then caused the death of 65,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials. Israel’s siege has left Palestinian refugees in the perilous state of being homeless and hungry for food and water.

Singapore has joined other nations in condemning Israel for violating humanitarian laws.

Even so, while the Republic supports Palestinians’ right to self-determination and the right of their homeland to exist as a sovereign state, it would not be following in the footsteps of the Western states in recognizing Palestine formally.

“Our position today is not if, but when to recognize (Palestine), and we are waiting for that appropriate constellation of factors to be in place,” Foreign Minister Vivian Balakisnan told Parliament on Sept 22.

Questioned by Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh that Singapore was behind time, he replied that the city-state would do so when the Palestinians have an effective government that renounces terrorism and recognizes the right of Israel to exist. Nor would the Republic be prevented from doing right by the Palestinians by its defence co-operation with Israel. Singapore has called out Israel for illegally expanding settlements in the West Bank that undermine prospects for a two-state solution.

It would follow up by imposing sanctions against leaders of resettlement groups in the West Bank that killed Palestinians.

“Ultimately, to resolve this long-standing conflict in a comprehensive, just and viable manner, there needs to be a negotiated settlement that results in two states – one Israeli and one Palestinian – with their people living alongside each other in peace, security and dignity,” said Dr Balakrishnan.

Taking a more pro-active role, fellow Asean member Indonesia has pledged to recognize Israel in return for the Jewish state’s recognition of Palestine, Joining the debate at the UN General Assembly on Sept 23, President Prabowo Subianto said: “We must guarantee statehood for Palestine but Indonesia also declares that once Israel recognizes the independence and statehood of Palestine, Indonesia will immediately recognize the state of Israel.”

”And we will support all guarantees for the security of Israel.”

Mr Prabowo’s initiative may appear controversial among his Muslim electorate. But his fresh even-handed stance is seen as key to the two-state solution.

In fellow Muslim-majority state of Malaysia, the Gaza war has sparked pro-Palestine protests by civil society groups. On Sept 18 and 23, protesters outside the United Nations Office in the Putraya handed a memorandum calling on the UN General Assembly to see to the provision of humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in Gaza.

Demonstrators rallying in front of the Prime Minister’s Office on Sept 24 have pressed Mr Anwar Ibrahim to rescind his invitation to US President Donald Trump to the 47th Asean Summit in Kuala Lumpur in October. Mr Trump is an all-out backer of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanhayu’s uncompromising stand on not allowing a Palestine state.

As ASEAN’s current chair, Mr Anwar is unlikely to give up the opportunity to engage Mr Trump during the summit and lead in presenting the Asean states’ position on the Palestine issue.

And given his Islamic credentials, he might even play a peace-maker role, in sync with Mr Trump, to promote a dialogue between the two parties in the intractable war.

The growing frustration with the Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu’s intransigent siege of Gaza and Mr Trump’s refusal to rein him in came to a head at the annual UN General Assembly.

Taking the stage on Sept 26 the Israeli leader hit back at the US allies’ diplomatic shift, rejecting charges of genocide and declaring no-go on a Palestinian state, thereby deepening the impasse and dashing hopes of a peace deal based on an offer by

Hamas to release the remaining hostages in exchange for Israel’s agreement to end the war and pull out from Gaza.