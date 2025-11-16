AJA Newsbites – November 16, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

The government has carried out one of the largest reshuffles in a decade, replacing 20 of 31 lieutenant generals, including all 15 in the Army. Reports that officers were asked whether the December 3 martial-law order constituted “insurrection” have sparked strong backlash. Critics also argue that the Dec. 3 incident is being used as grounds to systematically sideline officials who held key posts under the previous administration, raising concerns of political retaliation. Military officers, who operate under command, should not be subjected to ideological tests on matters requiring judicial review. Meanwhile, the government is probing 750,000 civil servants across 49 central agencies for alleged “insurrection involvement.” Repeated political sorting within the bureaucracy undermines continuity in governance, with ordinary citizens ultimately bearing the cost.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) views recent reports indicating that 21 percent of Malaysians—or one in five adults—have diabetes as a national concern and is calling for urgent action to curb the rising number of cases in the country.

MMA President Datuk Dr. Thirunavukarasu Rajoo said in a statement that Malaysia ranks 13th in the world and the highest in Southeast Asia for diabetes prevalence. He added that the National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) 2023 found that 15.6 percent of adults have diabetes, and more than half are overweight or obese.

“This is no longer just a health issue; it has become a national concern. Therefore, the government, private sector, schools, and the public must work together. Diabetes can lead to serious health problems such as heart disease, kidney failure, blindness, stroke, and amputations. These complications require long-term care and are costly,” he said.

Dr. Thirunavukarasu stressed that early detection saves lives and recommended that all Malaysians undergo yearly health screenings to detect diabetes early and prevent complications. The MMA suggested launching stronger public education campaigns on healthy eating and exercise in schools, workplaces, and through media channels.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet had a phone discussion with U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday night to address developments along the Cambodia–Thailand border, with the aim of continuing the implementation of the peace agreement between the two countries.

“On behalf of the Cambodian people, I expressed my sincere gratitude to President Trump for his initiative, which contributed to establishing a ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand, as well as for achieving the Kuala Lumpur Joint Declaration in pursuit of lasting peace for both nations,” Hun Manet wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday morning.

“I also reaffirmed Cambodia’s firm commitment to upholding the spirit of the Kuala Lumpur Joint Declaration and expressed hope that both sides will continue to work together in accordance with the agreed-upon principles and bilateral mechanisms, including humanitarian demining along the border,” he added.

In response, President Trump emphasized his clear position that he wishes to see enduring peace between Cambodia and Thailand, with Hun Manet noting that the President will continue to closely monitor the situation to ensure that no further armed clashes occur along the border.

Leo Nirsha Darshan, Express Newspapers, Sri Lanka

SriLankan Airlines’ Airport and Ground Services, the sole ground-handling provider at Sri Lanka’s Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), has expanded its self-check-in service for passengers of commercial airlines ahead of the upcoming winter travel season. Authorities expect more than 300,000 tourists to visit Sri Lanka in December.

The expansion follows the installation of 20 new self-check-in kiosks at the BIA departure terminal last month, bringing the total number of kiosks to 28. Developed by the airline’s in-house IT team, the system aims to improve operational efficiency and enhance the overall passenger experience in support of Sri Lanka’s tourism growth efforts.

The system enables travelers to complete check-in independently, select seats, print boarding passes, and generate bag tags in just a few simple steps, helping to reduce queues and ease congestion within the terminal.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Bangladesh has made progress despite the deterioration of internet freedom in several countries around the world. The Freedom on the Net 2025 report, published by the Washington-based research institute Freedom House, provides an overview of internet freedom in 72 countries. It states that conditions have worsened in 27 countries, while 17 countries have seen overall improvement.

According to the report released on Thursday, Bangladesh scored 45 out of 100, an increase from last year’s score of 40. The report notes that Bangladesh has made some progress this year. The assessment considered data from June 2024 to May of this year. It also indicates that Indonesia (48), India (51), and Sri Lanka (53) are ahead of Bangladesh in the Asia-Pacific region.

