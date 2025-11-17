AJA Newsbites – November 17, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Honam, located in the southwest of the Korean Peninsula, had long endured regional discrimination since the Goryeo era, finally regaining a sense of dignity with the 1997 presidential victory of Kim Dae-jung. The region has also been a driving force in Korea’s democratic history—from the Donghak Peasant Movement to the Gwangju Student Movement and the May 18 Democratic Uprising.

Yet today, many point out that Honam remains trapped in political stagnation shaped by one-party dominance, unresolved historical trauma, structural exclusion, and chronic delays in development. Alternative voices are often labeled as “betrayal,” while major industrial and infrastructure projects continue to be postponed, accelerating the outflow of young people. Analysts warn that Korea’s broader political reform cannot begin without Honam’s transformation, calling for a shift centered on the regional economy, opportunities for youth, and future-oriented industries.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim welcomes the willingness and assurances of the Kingdom of Cambodia and Thailand to reaffirm their commitments to ensuring the full and effective implementation of the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accord.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said the matter was discussed during his conversations with United States President Donald Trump, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. He expressed appreciation for President Trump’s proactive role and constructive engagement in promoting a peaceful resolution to the ongoing situation.

“We also concurred that meaningful progress must be made on the issue of de-mining, without involving any form of trade cooperation,” he said.

He also welcomed the commitment of the two countries to remove heavy and destructive weapons and equipment, as well as to coordinate and implement humanitarian de-mining efforts in the border areas in a timely and expeditious manner. Anwar added that he appreciates the assurances from both leaders to refrain from any further actions that may be considered provocative, and to take steps that would build mutual confidence and trust, thereby advancing the restoration of productive bilateral relations between the two countries.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia and Iran have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cambodia–Iran Tourism Cooperation to further strengthen and expand the friendship and collaboration between the Royal Governments and the peoples of the two nations.

Huot Hak, Cambodia’s Minister of Tourism, and Seyed Reza Salehi Amiri, Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, signed the MoU this week after receiving high-level approval from Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet, the Prime Minister of Cambodia.

Through the MoU, Cambodia aims to diversify its tourism markets toward the Middle East, expand Muslim-friendly tourism, and develop value-added tourism products and heritage tourism, with the goal of attracting more than five times the current number of foreign visitors.

At the same time, investment opportunities—especially in the tourism sector—are expected to grow, supported by Etihad Airways’ direct flights from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, to Cambodia, which began operating in early October.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Five more people have died of dengue—a disease transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes—in the 24 hours until 8 a.m. on Saturday in Bangladesh. This brings the total number of deaths to 53 as of the 15th of this month.

According to the Health Department, the number of patients admitted to various hospitals due to dengue this year has reached 83,858, and a total of 331 people have died so far in 2024.

In response to the situation, the Dhaka North and South City Corporations are conducting special cleaning and mosquito-control campaigns. During the campaign, officials emphasized that social change is possible when citizens fulfill their responsibilities, urging young people to take the lead in preventing the spread of Aedes mosquitoes.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

The newly elected office-bearers of the All Pakistan Newspapers Employees Confederation (APNEC) took the oath of office at the Karachi Press Club on Sunday. Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani attended the ceremony as the chief guest.

The event was also addressed by Mazhar Abbas, newly elected APNEC Chairman Shakil Yamin Kanga, Habibuddin Junaidi, Liaquat Shahi, Imtiaz Khan Faran, and several others.

The office-bearers include Vice Chairman Nasir Chishti, Mansoor Malik, Dara Zafar, Secretary General Asghar Khan, Assistant Secretary General Rana Muhammad Yousaf, Waheed Sheikh, Mirza Imran Baig, Treasurer Muhammad Irfan Ali, Saeed Mohiuddin Pasha, Adnan Shaukat, and Syed Sabir Ali.

