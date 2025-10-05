AJA Newsbites – October 5, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

The National Assembly’s annual audit has once again ignited controversy over the practice of “disciplining business leaders.” Although the Constitution mandates audits of government agencies, top corporate executives are routinely summoned—highlighting the significant influence of business on national policy and citizens’ lives.

The core issue, however, lies in the nature of these hearings: executives are often left waiting for hours, only to face minimal or superficial questioning, reducing the process to political theater.

This year, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won was called as a witness despite his role as chair of the APEC CEO Summit in Gyeongju, which coincided with the audit. Similarly, Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jung Hyun-ho was summoned despite being involved in an ongoing trial, raising questions about procedural fairness.

Critics argue that lawmakers from both the ruling and opposition parties exploit the audit season for political gain, sidelining the public interest in the process.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Pannir Selvam Pranthaman, the last remaining Malaysian citizen on death row in Singapore, is scheduled to be executed on October 8, 2025, following the rejection of his final appeal by the Court of Appeal.

According to the family’s lawyer, N. Surendran, the execution notice was delivered to Selvam’s family on Saturday morning. “The family has been granted permission to visit him twice a day until October 7, 2025, and will be updated on any further developments,” Surendran said in a media statement.

Pannir Selvam, 38, was convicted by the Singapore High Court on May 2, 2017, for trafficking no less than 51.84 grams of diamorphine (a form of heroin) into the country. He was handed a mandatory death sentence under Singapore’s strict drug laws. His appeal to the Court of Appeal was dismissed on February 9, 2018, and his clemency petition to the President of Singapore was also denied.

Selvam’s execution will mark the second case involving a Malaysian citizen in Singapore within two weeks. On September 25, 2025, K. Datchinamurthy was also executed after being convicted on similar charges.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

The Cambodian Human Rights Committee (CHRC) has called on the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) — whose mandate is to promote and protect human rights — to urgently intervene with the Thai authorities to secure the unconditional release and repatriation of 18 Cambodian soldiers detained by the Thai military following the ceasefire.

In its petition dated October 2, 2025, the CHRC informed the OHCHR that it has been 65 days since the 18 Cambodian soldiers were taken into custody by Thai forces, despite the ceasefire agreement between the two sides coming into effect at midnight on July 28, 2025.

“The absence of concrete and timely action could be construed as tacit approval or indifference toward violations of international human rights and humanitarian law. Such inaction not only infringes on the rights and dignity of the Cambodian military personnel but also sets a dangerous precedent of impunity, thereby eroding the credibility and effectiveness of the international human rights protection system,” the petition states.

Bhanu Ranjan, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Bangladesh is set to formally ratify three core conventions of the International Labour Organization (ILO), in a move aimed at improving workplace safety and reducing violence and harassment against workers.

According to sources, the Ministry of Labour and Employment believes the ratification will strengthen the country’s legal framework for protecting workers’ rights, particularly in the areas of occupational safety and health. The three conventions include ILO Convention No. 155 on Occupational Safety and Health, Convention No. 187 on the Promotional Framework for Occupational Safety and Health, and Convention No. 190 on the Elimination of Violence and Harassment in the World of Work.

The decision was finalized at a meeting of the Advisory Council held on July 24, chaired by Chief Advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus. The signing of the conventions is expected to take place later this month.

The Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST) has welcomed the government’s initiative, calling it a positive step toward ensuring a safer and more respectful working environment.

