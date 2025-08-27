AJA Newsbites – August 27, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korea’s main opposition party, the People Power Party, elected lawmaker Jang Dong-hyuk (Boryeong–Seocheon, reelected) as its new leader during its 6th party convention on August 26. A former judge, Jang emerged as the leading figure of the anti-Yoon faction, narrowly defeating rival Kim Moon-soo. In his acceptance speech, Jang declared, “Today’s victory belongs to the party members,” and called for unity within the party.

He left the judiciary after presiding over the trial of former President Chun Doo-hwan and entered politics, winning a seat in the 2022 by-election. With his election, Jang is expected to become a new central figure in the conservative bloc following the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk-yeol.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

The Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) have arrested 11,864 individuals in connection with 31,949 scam-related investigations in recent years, successfully recovering RM1.5 billion. Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail acknowledged the immense responsibility borne by the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID), commending the unit for its commendable performance.

“CCID’s expertise has not only safeguarded the national economy but also bolstered public trust in our security institutions,” he said. “Today’s Police Special Dialogue III sends a clear message: national security now extends beyond physical borders to encompass data protection, digital sovereignty, and cyber awareness.”

The minister emphasized that enhanced collaboration is crucial, adding that working together will help all parties stay one step ahead of increasingly complex cybercrime threats.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s Ministry of Health and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) jointly organized a five-day training program at Ang Duong Hospital in Phnom Penh to promote advanced infection prevention and control (IPC) practices.

Held from August 25 to 29, the training brought together over 100 participants from the Ministry of Health, provincial referral hospitals, and medical students. The program emphasized the importance of infection prevention not only as a technical matter but also as a key element of patient safety, healthcare quality, and national health security.

Ms. CHOI Moon Jung from the KOICA Cambodia Office expressed that KOICA is honored to work alongside the Ministry of Health in strengthening Cambodia’s capacity to prevent and control high-level infections. She reaffirmed KOICA’s commitment to supporting the health and well-being of the Cambodian people.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

India made a second contact with Pakistan on Monday to warn Islamabad about potential flooding in the Sutlej River, following an earlier warning concerning the Tawi River in Jammu, a private TV channel reported, citing diplomatic sources.

According to the report, the Indian High Commission in Islamabad contacted Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to share information about possible flood conditions in the Sutlej River. Separately, Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) stated that India had previously issued flood warnings through diplomatic channels, rather than using the bilateral commission mechanism as mandated by the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), Radio Pakistan reported.

The FO reaffirmed that India is obligated to fully comply with all provisions of the treaty.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

Without Permission (2025), written and directed by BAFTA-winning Iranian-British filmmaker Hassan Nazer, is a joint Iran–UK production selected for the main competition at the 30th Busan International Film Festival.

The film stars Behrouz Sebt Rasoul — previously known for his work as a director — and features cinematography by Ali Mohammad Ghasemi. It tells a poetic and contemplative story of a filmmaker who returns to his homeland and collaborates with children to explore new forms of creative expression, celebrating the imagination and voice of youth. The film’s international sales are handled by the French company DreamLab Films, headed by Nesrin Mirsheb.

ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text and always include the source link. Unauthorized editing or sharing without proper attribution may result in legal consequences.