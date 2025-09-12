AJA Newsbites – September 12, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

President Lee Jae-myung has appointed Noh Jae-heon, the son of former President Roh Tae-woo and chairman of the East Asia Cultural Foundation, as South Korea’s new ambassador to China. He also nominated Lee Seok-bae, a seasoned diplomat and former ambassador to Russia, as the new envoy to Moscow.

Noh, who recently joined a presidential delegation to Beijing to deliver a letter to President Xi Jinping, has long been active in promoting cultural exchanges between Korea and China. His appointment is widely seen as a symbolic move to revive and strengthen bilateral ties.

Meanwhile, Lee Seok-bae — widely regarded as a “Russia expert” — has spent much of his diplomatic career in Moscow, Vladivostok, and other key postings. Amid deteriorating relations due to growing ties between North Korea and Russia, his deep expertise is seen as essential for rebuilding Seoul-Moscow relations.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who was honored with the Global Islamic Finance Leadership Award 2025, expressed his gratitude for being able to share the recognition with the pioneers and founders who have contributed to strengthening Malaysia’s financial institutions and shaping a new framework for Islamic banking and finance.

The prestigious annual award was presented on Thursday by Professor Humayon Dar, Chairman of the Global Islamic Finance Awards (GIFA) 2025. In his acceptance speech, Anwar attributed the honor to the academics and policymakers who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes, devoting their time and energy to the development of the Islamic financial system.

“I believe this recognition belongs to all those who have played significant roles from the very beginning — including activists, thinkers, academics, visionaries, and practitioners,” he said. “I am merely accepting this on their behalf, because when compared with their unwavering commitment and sacrifice, my role has been to offer encouragement and support.”

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

A Cambodian company and a Chinese company from Henan province signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) this week to promote the export of Cambodian fruits and vegetables to the Henan market, with an estimated value of $30 million over the next two years.

Cambodia’s Minister of Commerce, Ms. Cham Nimal, welcomed the agreement, stating that it represents a step forward in strengthening and expanding economic and trade cooperation between Cambodia and Henan province.

She added that the signing also reflects broader efforts to deepen economic ties between the two countries, promote Cambodian agricultural products in the Chinese market, and encourage Chinese investors to invest in Cambodia.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

At least 19 terrorists were killed in three intelligence-based operations conducted by security forces in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on September 9 and 10, according to a statement released Thursday by the military’s media wing.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported that the operations took place in the Mohmand, North Waziristan, and Bannu districts — all located along the Afghan border — following intelligence reports of militant presence in these areas.

In the Guluno area of Mohmand, 14 terrorists were killed in a firefight, while four more were neutralized in the Datta Khel area of North Waziristan. One additional militant was killed during an encounter in Bannu district, the statement said.

The ISPR further noted that weapons and ammunition were recovered from the deceased, who were involved in multiple terrorist activities in the region.

