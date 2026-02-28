AJA Newsbites – February 28, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

The South Korean government on Feb. 27 conditionally approved Google’s request to transfer high-resolution 1:5,000 scale map data overseas. The decision followed a review by an inter-agency committee under the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, which required strict security safeguards.

Google must process the original data on servers located in Korea through a local partner, and only information reviewed and approved by the government may be transferred abroad. Exportable data will be limited to transportation networks necessary for navigation services, while sensitive details such as contour lines will be excluded. Military and security facilities must be blurred in satellite images, aerial imagery, and Street View services.

Authorities said the approval may be suspended or revoked if the conditions are not met. Officials added that potential benefits for tourism and the digital mapping industry were also taken into account.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a working telephone meeting for the second time since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war on 24 February 2022.

During the conversation on Friday, the two leaders briefed each other on the situations in their respective countries and discussed bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest, particularly the upcoming 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Cambodia and Ukraine.

While serving as Prime Minister in 2022, Hun Sen clearly stated Cambodia’s position opposing the use or threat of force against sovereign states and acts of aggression against other countries. On 29 May 2023, he also held talks with Zelenskyy to express support for Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Hun Sen, who is also Acting Head of State, has consistently adhered to the principles of the United Nations Charter, calling for peaceful dispute resolution and respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Cambodia and Ukraine have both faced challenges involving incursions by neighboring countries—Thailand in Cambodia’s case since 27 December 2025, and Russia in Ukraine’s case since 24 February 2022.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

The Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2026 has begun in the capital, Dhaka. Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman inaugurated the fair at the Bangla Academy premises on the afternoon of February 26. The fair was opened to the public immediately after the inauguration ceremony. This year’s theme is “Multidimensional Bangladesh.”

Speaking at the ceremony, the Prime Minister said that Bangladesh has embarked on the journey of a democratic government elected by the people through direct voting. He added that the government aims to illuminate the country with the light of knowledge. He noted that the Amar Ekushey Book Fair, which has been held since 1978, has become a symbol of the nation’s intellectual spirit. He also expressed hope that the fair would serve as a nursery for building a knowledge-based state.

The fair will continue until March 15, with a total of 549 publishing houses participating this year.

