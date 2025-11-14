AJA Newsbites – November 14, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korea’s Nuclear Safety and Security Commission approved the continued operation of Kori Nuclear Unit 2 on November 13, extending its lifespan from the original expiry in April 2023 to April 2033. The 685-MWe pressurized water reactor, in service since 1983, received approval with five votes in favor out of six. The decision is expected to accelerate reviews for other aging reactors, including Kori Units 3 and 4 and Hanbit Units 1 and 2. While the government emphasizes stable power supply and cost efficiency, local communities have raised concerns about aging equipment, safety assurances, and procedural transparency. The extension marks a turning point in Korea’s energy policy, posing important questions about how the country will manage the long-term safety and oversight of its expanding fleet of life-extended reactors.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

The recently launched one-stop center for the “Malaysia My Second Home” (MM2H) programme at The Exchange 106, TRX—operated by the private sector—reflects continued confidence in Malaysia’s economic outlook and global competitiveness.

STF Revenue Sdn. Bhd., the first company to operate an MM2H one-stop center at Exchange 106 TRX, said in a statement that the launch ceremony was officiated by Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Shaharuddin Abu Sohot. Shaharuddin stated that efforts to attract high-quality foreign residents to Malaysia not only strengthen the tourism sector but also generate extensive economic spillover effects.

“The MM2H programme, under the supervision of the ministry, continues to play a vital role in attracting expatriates and foreign investors seeking to build their lives and opportunities in Malaysia,” he said in a statement quoted by Bernama.

The statement added that, as of July 2025, the ministry had recorded more than 3,300 new MM2H applicants, involving an estimated RM300 million in foreign funds and over RM430 million in property investments—reflecting international confidence and reinforcing Malaysia’s position as a preferred destination for living and investment.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Both legislative and executive bodies—including the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Interior, and human rights groups—have issued strong condemnations of the Thai military’s violence, which left one Cambodian dead and three others wounded on Wednesday afternoon.

“I strongly condemn the unprovoked use of violence by the Thai side against innocent Cambodian civilians in Prey Chan Village on the afternoon of 12 November 2025, which resulted in injuries to three Cambodian civilians and the tragic loss of one life,” Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet wrote on his Facebook page Wednesday night.

“This act violates international humanitarian law and international law, and runs counter to humanitarian principles as well as the mutual agreements previously reached to resolve border issues through peaceful means—particularly the agreement to allow the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) to conduct surveys and install temporary markers, and to maintain the status quo until the survey is completed and the JBC reaches a final decision,” Manet added.

The Prime Minister also called on the Thai side to immediately cease the use of force against innocent Cambodian civilians in the village and to refrain from any use of force in addressing border issues between the two countries.

Leo Nirsha Darshan, Express Newspapers, Sri Lanka

The Criminal Court on Wednesday (12) ordered the detention of five Sri Lankan men until the conclusion of their trial in connection with the seizure of 350 kilograms of illicit drugs from a Sri Lankan vessel intercepted in Maldivian waters last week.

The Maldives Police Service previously reported that more than 350 kilograms of narcotics were discovered when the fishing vessel Avishka Putha, which had illegally entered the Maldives’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), was searched under a court order yesterday.

This seizure marks the largest quantity of narcotics intercepted in Maldivian territory in recent history. The five Sri Lankan crew members linked to the case appeared before the Criminal Court, where all denied the charges during their detention hearing.

The court stated that the crime likely involved a broader network of individuals, leading to the decision to detain all five suspects until the trial concludes. Sri Lankan media has also reported that a special team from Sri Lanka has arrived in the Maldives to assist with the investigation into the seized vessel and drugs.

Bhanu Ranjan, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

The government is set to sign a 30-year agreement next week with APM Terminals, a Dutch subsidiary of the AP Moller–Maersk Group, to develop and operate the Laldia Container Terminal at Chattogram Port. The company will invest $550 million to build the terminal under a public-private partnership (PPP).

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Executive Chairman Ashiq Chowdhury announced the government’s decision at a press conference in Dhaka on Wednesday. He said the agreement signing ceremony in Dhaka will be attended by the global chairman of APM Terminals and a Danish minister.

He added that construction of the project may begin in December or January. The government aims to complete the construction within three years and bring the terminal into operation in 2029. After completion, APM Terminals will operate the facility for 30 years. The project is expected to introduce world-class technology, efficiency, and effectiveness to Bangladesh’s port sector.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

This autumn marks Iran’s sixth consecutive dry season and one of the worst in the past 50 years. Rainfall across all provinces is below normal, with the country receiving 86.7% less rain than the long-term average. Water scarcity is no longer a temporary issue. The head of the National Center for Climate and Drought Crisis says that long-term planning must prioritize water resources and local climate conditions.

From the beginning of October to November 10, Iran recorded only 2.4 mm of rainfall—far below the long-term average of 18 mm. Drought conditions are worsening, and no significant rainfall is expected in the near future.

