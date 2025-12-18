AJA Newsbites – December 18, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

The dispute between the Korean government and the United Nations Command (UNC) over access procedures to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), compounded by visa issues for UNC officers, is more than a mere administrative inconvenience. It reflects a dangerous tendency to subordinate international treaties to domestic political logic. While the DMZ is constitutionally Korean territory, it is simultaneously governed by the Armistice Agreement, a binding international treaty.

Attempts to override this framework through domestic legislation risk portraying Korea as a state that disregards its treaty obligations. Even more troubling is the practice of issuing short-term labor visas to UN military officers. Treating international forces as foreign workers reveals institutional misunderstanding and diplomatic discourtesy.

With a Canadian general currently serving as UNC deputy commander, such treatment undermines trust—particularly at a time when Korea seeks to expand exports of its defense systems. In international politics and the global defense trade alike, credibility is built on attention to detail, adherence to protocol, and consistent respect for international law.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

ASEAN foreign ministers are scheduled to meet in Kuala Lumpur on 22 December 2025 in a bid to ease tensions along the Thailand–Cambodia border, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said. He added that the collective views of ASEAN foreign ministers would play a crucial role in persuading both parties to de-escalate the situation.

“We are appealing to them to immediately stop these frontline offensives and, if possible, to implement an immediate ceasefire. They don’t like the term ‘ceasefire’ because it would connote agreement. So, if you look at my statement, I said, ‘I urge the parties to observe this truce,’” he said during a dinner with senior editors from local and international media organizations at his official residence in Putrajaya on Wednesday.

Anwar said Malaysia is not in a position to issue instructions to foreign ministers, but noted that ASEAN leaders and ministers are in frequent contact as engagement continues at multiple levels. According to Anwar, he is also not in a position to place blame on any party and reiterated that his consistent aim is to maintain peace, starting with the cessation of hostilities. He added that the decision to convene the meeting followed consultations with the prime ministers of Thailand and Cambodia, as well as updates from United States President Donald Trump, who contacted him on the matter.

Anwar also said that both Thailand and Cambodia had agreed to the deployment of an ASEAN Observers Team, and that Malaysia’s Chief of Defence Force would be heading to the border in the coming days to continue engagement efforts.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Both Cambodia and Russia have rejected allegations from Thailand that Russians have been helping Cambodia fight against a Thai invasion.

On Tuesday, Cambodian Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen posted a message on his Facebook page stating: “In recent days, some Thai media outlets have reported that Russian and other foreign troops are participating in the fighting in Cambodia. In order to preserve Cambodia’s dignity, as well as that of the Russians and other accused foreigners, I would like to clarify that Cambodia has no Russian or foreign troops participating in the fighting on the battlefield or serving as military advisors to the Cambodian army.”

The Russian embassies in both Phnom Penh and Bangkok have also rejected the claims, saying that reports by some Thai media outlets are untrue. They warned that such allegations could affect the rights of Russian citizens in Thailand who are staying as tourists or conducting business, and could also damage long-term relations between Russia and Thailand. The embassies further stressed that Russia maintains friendly and cooperative relations with both Cambodia and Thailand, and supports a peaceful resolution to the border dispute.

Cambodia previously had foreign troops stationed on its soil, but none have remained since the withdrawal of the United Nations Transitional Authority in Cambodia (UNTAC) in 1993.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

According to Pajhwok.com, the Afghanistan-Pakistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) reports that the two-month suspension of bilateral trade has cost Pakistan’s economy up to $4.5 billion. Trade was halted after border clashes along the Durand Line triggered mutual accusations and retaliatory border closures.

The shutdown effectively paralyzed a trade corridor that had previously handled $2–3 billion in annual trade. Pakistan exported high-value goods through this route, while Afghanistan relied on it for essential commodities and perishable agricultural exports. At its peak, daily cross-border trade reached $50–60 million, including cement, sugar, citrus fruits, potatoes, and pharmaceuticals.

PAJCCI has warned that a prolonged closure could result in an additional $200 million in losses due to missed seasonal exports—such as mandarins and potatoes—between December and March.

